Before and After: An Apartment's Potential Recognised

In all areas of life we find hidden treasures and charms. Beautiful and surprising things emerge from the most unlikely of places, given enough time or some encouragement. No, we are not speaking about 90's coming-of-age movies, but the same principle applies. If the renovation of an old and uninspiring apartment is undertaken by a talented professional, the transformation may also be accompanied by the realisation of inherent qualities that had been neglected in the previous state of affairs. It is thus not only about making changes, but also unearthing the unseen virtues that had already been there.

Today on homify we will take a look at one such project in Barcelona, Spain. The protagonist in question is an old little apartment close to the ocean, and the talented professionals in this case are from Oak 2000, based in the same city. Whilst the owners of the home thought that they were in for a simple renewal, the firm soon realised that the quaint little apartment had many hidden treasures that only needed the right treatment to see the light. Curious? Well, join us to see what they achieved!