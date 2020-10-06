The quick and easy way to pick your kitchen lighting

Styling up a kitchen, whether it’s crafting a brand-new one from scratch or just touching up your current cooking space, means juggling a myriad of different elements. There’s the colour palette to consider, the type of layout you favour, and don’t forget about window treatment, storage… and lighting.
Lighting remains one of the most crucial components of any space, kitchen or otherwise. And once you realise that every other piece in your kitchen (from the island to your choice in appliances) can either complement or detract from your lighting design, it makes the inclusion of PROPER lighting all the more valuable.
One professional in South Africa who clearly has no qualms or worries when it comes to styling up kitchens (among other spaces) is Deborah Garth Interior Design International. Founded by professional interior designer Deborah Garth back in 1992, this award-winning company, which is located in Johannesburg, has been inspiring lovers of interior design with one eye-catching project after another. One look at the Deborah Garth Interior Design portfolio will also confirm a delicious assortment of high-end residential-, corporate-, and retail designs throughout Johannesburg, Pretoria, KwaZulu-Natal, and Cape Town.
Let’s be inspired by some of Deborah Garth Interior Design’s most memorable culinary-space designs while learning all about kitchen lighting.
What sort of lighting you require will depend on how you, and your household, make use of your kitchen. If your kitchen also doubles up as your dining space, maybe consider dimming the lights for a less harsh, more subtle/romantic vibe. And if you’re lucky enough to have a super spacious kitchen, how about adding more lights to certain areas (like task lighting for your cooking spots)?
Consider your needs. If you deem efficiency as important and want to go months without changing bulbs, pop in a fluorescent bulb. To take advantage of your fluorescent lighting fixtures, install them so the light bounces off your kitchen ceiling. And bonus points if your kitchen has light-coloured walls, as that will up your cooking space’s reflection/lighting levels.
Incandescent lights are perfect if your kitchen requires a warmer and cosier look, but consider that:
• Incandescent lights burn out quicker than their fluorescent counterparts, and
• Incandescent lights generate more heat, making them the preferred option for cooler climates (yet not very appropriate for warmer regions).
For accent lighting or a décor touch, halogen lights can become your besties. These types of lights are perfect for dangling over a kitchen island, cabinet, or even a dining table. And as halogen bulbs can be placed in track lights or directional fixtures, they are quite versatile.
But perhaps best of all is the fact that halogen lights are ideal for motion control fixtures that automatically switch on as soon as they register movement.
One of the best ways to add decorative lighting to a kitchen is by placing the lighting above or underneath the cabinets. If you have wall art or architectural features you’d like to highlight, directional track lighting is one of the easiest options. And finally, with your super roomy kitchen, consider adding some pizzazz via a surprise fixture, like a chandelier or ceiling fan.
