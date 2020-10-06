The quick and easy way to pick your kitchen lighting

Styling up a kitchen, whether it’s crafting a brand-new one from scratch or just touching up your current cooking space, means juggling a myriad of different elements. There’s the colour palette to consider, the type of layout you favour, and don’t forget about window treatment, storage… and lighting.

Lighting remains one of the most crucial components of any space, kitchen or otherwise. And once you realise that every other piece in your kitchen (from the island to your choice in appliances) can either complement or detract from your lighting design, it makes the inclusion of PROPER lighting all the more valuable.

One professional in South Africa who clearly has no qualms or worries when it comes to styling up kitchens (among other spaces) is Deborah Garth Interior Design International. Founded by professional interior designer Deborah Garth back in 1992, this award-winning company, which is located in Johannesburg, has been inspiring lovers of interior design with one eye-catching project after another. One look at the Deborah Garth Interior Design portfolio will also confirm a delicious assortment of high-end residential-, corporate-, and retail designs throughout Johannesburg, Pretoria, KwaZulu-Natal, and Cape Town.

Let’s be inspired by some of Deborah Garth Interior Design’s most memorable culinary-space designs while learning all about kitchen lighting.



