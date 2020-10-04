Your browser is out-of-date.

8 eye-catching houses you’ll never want to leave

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
The Home on a Hill , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
Suffice it to say that 2020 has thrown quite a few curveballs, resulting in changed and cancelled plans everywhere. And although we are not glamorising COVID-19 or lockdown, we do know that being housebound for weeks and weeks was not the same for everyone. And one of the reasons for this is because, naturally, not all houses are the same.  

That brings us to one of South Africa’s most esteemed (and busiest) architectural giants: Francois Marais Architects, who operates from branches in both Johannesburg and Cape Town.  Regarded as a leading example in the architectural industry, Francois Marais Architects has been producing first-class designs ever since the firm was founded in 1996. This is evidenced by the team’s growing portfolio which showcases a myriad of different projects and designs that all have quite a few things in common (elegance and space being two of them). 

Aiding in Francois Marais Architects’ reputation is the fact that the company is extremely committed to energy-efficient designs and green-star rated buildings – quite perfect for the global-warming age. As if that wasn’t enough to attract more and more clients, the company also likes to experiment with interior designs. According to the Francois Marais Architects team:  “We like to push the boundaries with structures and design elements, often blurring the division between the interior and exterior, encouraging users of the building to embrace the African climate”

Today, we feast our eyes on 8 of Francois Marais Architects’ most prestigious residential designs to subtly daydream about which houses we’d rather spend lockdown in. 

1. A modern colonial marvel

Modern Colonial, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Colonial style house
The timeless colonial style gets refreshed with this modern-day design. We're not sure about you, but we surely wouldn't mind being confined to this beauty of a back yard! 

2. A curved sculpture

Residence Harris, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
Our second example opts for an intriguing mix between the modern- and contemporary styles—and nails both perfectly. Notice how the curvy roof/patio/balcony subtly mimics the wavy style of the garden fence. 

3. Blurring insides and outside

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Pool
For Residence Naidoo, the Francois Marais Architects team blended solid- and transparent surfaces to usher in as much outdoor views as possible. Seems to have worked perfectly! 

4. Perfectly perched

The Home on a Hill , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
Johannesburg’s Bedfordview might not flaunt forest- or ocean views, yet thanks to this sloped location and ingenious design, these homeowners get to enjoy one of the city’s most magical views. 

5. Not your average ocean home

The modern Camps Bay home with a 12 Apostles view FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Villas Grey
Speaking of beautiful views, this Camps Bay stunner seems to have struck gold. Not only does it flaunt first-class views of the Atlantic and Cape Town's 12 Apostles, but also this super gorgeous (and spacious) patio to revel in both.

6. An open ambience

Ultra modern curving residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
This modern beauty, located in Zambia, was crafted around a central atrium to boost natural ventilation and lighting for the interiors.

7. A fab farm-style design

Farmstyle residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
When we say farm-style, we don't mean outdated fixtures and rusty furnishings. Rather, a unique take on the rustic-meets-modern style while making the most of available space (both vertical and horizontal).

8. A simple box shape

Ultra modern , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
A simple rectangle/square shape might sound boring, but throw in an elegant colour scheme, varying heights/sizes, and a glowing ambience (thanks to top-notch lighting designs) and you get this ultra modern box-shape design.

Any particular house you wouldn’t mind spending lockdown in?

