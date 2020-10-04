8 eye-catching houses you’ll never want to leave

Suffice it to say that 2020 has thrown quite a few curveballs, resulting in changed and cancelled plans everywhere. And although we are not glamorising COVID-19 or lockdown, we do know that being housebound for weeks and weeks was not the same for everyone. And one of the reasons for this is because, naturally, not all houses are the same.

That brings us to one of South Africa’s most esteemed (and busiest) architectural giants: Francois Marais Architects, who operates from branches in both Johannesburg and Cape Town. Regarded as a leading example in the architectural industry, Francois Marais Architects has been producing first-class designs ever since the firm was founded in 1996. This is evidenced by the team’s growing portfolio which showcases a myriad of different projects and designs that all have quite a few things in common (elegance and space being two of them).

Aiding in Francois Marais Architects’ reputation is the fact that the company is extremely committed to energy-efficient designs and green-star rated buildings – quite perfect for the global-warming age. As if that wasn’t enough to attract more and more clients, the company also likes to experiment with interior designs. According to the Francois Marais Architects team: “We like to push the boundaries with structures and design elements, often blurring the division between the interior and exterior, encouraging users of the building to embrace the African climate”.

Today, we feast our eyes on 8 of Francois Marais Architects’ most prestigious residential designs to subtly daydream about which houses we’d rather spend lockdown in.