Need an Interior Designer for a home improvement project?

Thanks to the fact that we’ve spent much more time at home this year than usual, home improvement projects have seen quite the increase in popularity. Thus, if you’ve been finding yourself dreaming about new dining-room furniture or zhushing up your bathroom storage (for instance), rest assured you’re not alone.

But of course not all home improvement/renovation projects are meant for DIY. In fact, to get first-rate results, many projects need to be put in the hands of a trusted professional, like CS Design in Sandton, Johannesburg. This esteemed interior-design firm has ensured premium results for numerous clients and spaces in the residential, hospitality, retail and commercial industries. In addition, CS Design can also be trusted for its ever-growing collection of custom-made furniture designs that can ensure a most unique spin on any renovation/design project.

Let’s see how these experts, who have finalised eye-catching projects across South Africa, UK and New York, can help you put a fresh new style twist on your home…