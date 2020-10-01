Need an Interior Designer for a home improvement project?

Thanks to the fact that we’ve spent much more time at home this year than usual, home improvement projects have seen quite the increase in popularity. Thus, if you’ve been finding yourself dreaming about new dining-room furniture or zhushing up your bathroom storage (for instance), rest assured you’re not alone.
But of course not all home improvement/renovation projects are meant for DIY. In fact, to get first-rate results, many projects need to be put in the hands of a trusted professional, like CS Design in Sandton, Johannesburg. This esteemed interior-design firm has ensured premium results for numerous clients and spaces in the residential, hospitality, retail and commercial industries. In addition, CS Design can also be trusted for its ever-growing collection of custom-made furniture designs that can ensure a most unique spin on any renovation/design project.
Let’s see how these experts, who have finalised eye-catching projects across South Africa, UK and New York, can help you put a fresh new style twist on your home…
An Interior Designer is so much more than a person picking out scatter cushions. They can ensure you get the best value for your renovation project as they’re quite experienced when it comes to finalising colour palettes, sourcing appropriate lighting options, etc.
And with no “hidden fees” on your designers’ invoice, you have a clear understanding of how your money is being used for your dream renovation.
There is such a thing as too many options, with countless interior-design pictures and articles often leaving homeowners feeling overwhelmed. This places an important emphasis on communication between you (the client) and your designer. Remember you have the right to ask as many questions as possible to help your designer understand what it is you want (and don’t want) for your renovation project.
By working with a professional, you get the inside scoop on what fixtures and finishes can best increase your property value. So, although you still have the final say when it comes to your home-improvement project, remember that your designer’s expertise and experience are part of why you hired them in the first place.
Although visual splendour forms part of an Interior Designer’s job, practicality and functionality are also firmly included. These experts are trained to pretty much multitask to ensure the best results for clients, such as overseeing the daily operations of ordering items, keeping track of budget, communicating with suppliers, anticipating the relevant obstacles that might pop up, etc.
Another incredible benefit of hiring professional Interior Designers is the fact that you, as the paying client, are also privy to their relevant vendors. That means your designer has appropriate options when it comes to Painters and Electricians, for instance, to help kick your design project up a notch.
And let’s not forget that designers also have exclusive access to numerous items in the design industry such as furniture, fabrics, décor accessories, etc.
If an increased property price is the main mission of your renovation project, communicate with your designer about how you can get the best bang for your buck, like:
• Upping your home’s energy efficiency (i.e. replacing windows and water heater)
• Updating your kitchen and bathrooms (even small-scale tasks like new cabinet hardware or lighting fixtures can make a huge difference)
• Giving your garden/landscape a fresh new look
• Replacing your floors with hardwood.
