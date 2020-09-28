How do you know if marble is right for your bathroom?

Although marble-clad spaces and features are increasing in popularity, this natural material has actually been used to build houses (and bathrooms, and porches… ) for a few thousand years. Aiding in its inspiring reputation is the fact that marble is also available in multiple forms like solid marble countertops, marble tiles, and even marble-patterned accessories.
But eye-catching style aside, is marble really a great option for your bathroom – and, if so, why?
The ancient Greeks were among the first to experience the style power and practicality of marble. Made up mostly of calcite, marble is formed when limestone undergoes tremendous heat and pressure. This material is mined in quarries right around the world, with every location adding its own unique colouring- and veining pattern to the stone.
Marble has been a trusted building tool for quite a few centuries, so adding it to your new bathroom design is really not groundbreaking. In fact, one of the primary advantages associated with a marble bathroom is its beauty, which becomes more unique depending on its region’s colouring and veining.
Marble, although quite the versatile option, has made a cameo in just about every design style under the sun. But when it comes to the classic design style, marble is just a step above other materials thanks to its trend-proof look.
How much elegance will marble add to your bathroom’s updated style?
Although a beautiful and timeless choice, marble is far from a perfect option. And probably the biggest issue with marble is its limited availability, which (obviously) influences its asking price.
And as many quarries are located in remote/rural areas, transporting the marble to the appropriate areas adds to its costliness.
Luckily, marble can also be altered for a more reasonable price, such as marble tiling.
Marble, as it forms part of the stone family, is very porous. And it is this permeable quality that makes staining a real problem, as anything from hair dye and makeup remover to certain soaps can leave your marble surface in an undesirable state.
Take note that certain home-cleaning brands contain acidic products, reminding you to keep looking for a marble-safe cleaner.
Periodic sealing will go a long way to keeping your marble looking in tip-top shape. However, you need to be committed to resealing your marble bathroom (and other marble surfaces) every few years. And even then it’s important to avoid harsh cleaning products – unless you’re curious to see what a marble bathroom with scratches and stains look like.
If you simply don’t have the budget (or the time) for marble, yet you’re still crazy about its unique look, then you’re in luck. Some well-known alternatives that professional Bathroom Designers usually opt for include:
• Porcelain tile, a terrific option for floors and walls that can also be ordered in a marble alternative
• Quartz, a very trendy solution when it comes to bathroom counters.
