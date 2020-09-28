How do you know if marble is right for your bathroom?

Although marble-clad spaces and features are increasing in popularity, this natural material has actually been used to build houses (and bathrooms, and porches… ) for a few thousand years. Aiding in its inspiring reputation is the fact that marble is also available in multiple forms like solid marble countertops, marble tiles, and even marble-patterned accessories.

But eye-catching style aside, is marble really a great option for your bathroom – and, if so, why?