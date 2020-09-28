Your browser is out-of-date.

How do you know if marble is right for your bathroom?

Johannes van Graan
House Ebenezer: A Measure Of Texture , AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Minimal style Bathroom
Although marble-clad spaces and features are increasing in popularity, this natural material has actually been used to build houses (and bathrooms, and porches… ) for a few thousand years. Aiding in its inspiring reputation is the fact that marble is also available in multiple forms like solid marble countertops, marble tiles, and even marble-patterned accessories.

But eye-catching style aside, is marble really a great option for your bathroom – and, if so, why?

1. What exactly is marble?

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Minimal style Bathroom Marble White
Grobler Architects

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

The ancient Greeks were among the first to experience the style power and practicality of marble. Made up mostly of calcite, marble is formed when limestone undergoes tremendous heat and pressure. This material is mined in quarries right around the world, with every location adding its own unique colouring- and veining pattern to the stone.

2. The advantages of marble: Visual splendour

Master Bathroom AB DESIGN Minimal style Bathroom
AB DESIGN

Master Bathroom

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

Marble has been a trusted building tool for quite a few centuries, so adding it to your new bathroom design is really not groundbreaking. In fact, one of the primary advantages associated with a marble bathroom is its beauty, which becomes more unique depending on its region’s colouring and veining.  

3. The advantages of marble: A timeless style

Marble Tiles, Pearl Emperador Marble Polished Persian Tiles Modern bathroom
Persian Tiles

Marble Tiles, Pearl Emperador Marble Polished

Persian Tiles
Persian Tiles
Persian Tiles

Marble, although quite the versatile option, has made a cameo in just about every design style under the sun. But when it comes to the classic design style, marble is just a step above other materials thanks to its trend-proof look. 

How much elegance will marble add to your bathroom’s updated style? 

4. The disadvantages of marble: The price

Bathroom vanity Turquoise Classic style bathroom Carrera marble,crystal handles,mosaic tiles
Turquoise

Bathroom vanity

Turquoise
Turquoise
Turquoise

Although a beautiful and timeless choice, marble is far from a perfect option. And probably the biggest issue with marble is its limited availability, which (obviously) influences its asking price. 

And as many quarries are located in remote/rural areas, transporting the marble to the appropriate areas adds to its costliness. 

Luckily, marble can also be altered for a more reasonable price, such as marble tiling. 

5. The disadvantages of marble: Porous surface

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bathroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Saffraan Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Marble, as it forms part of the stone family, is very porous. And it is this permeable quality that makes staining a real problem, as anything from hair dye and makeup remover to certain soaps can leave your marble surface in an undesirable state. 

Take note that certain home-cleaning brands contain acidic products, reminding you to keep looking for a marble-safe cleaner. 

6. The disadvantages of marble: Maintenance

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style bathroom
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Periodic sealing will go a long way to keeping your marble looking in tip-top shape. However, you need to be committed to resealing your marble bathroom (and other marble surfaces) every few years. And even then it’s important to avoid harsh cleaning products – unless you’re curious to see what a marble bathroom with scratches and stains look like. 

7. Alternatives to a marble bathroom

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Modern bathroom Marble Pink
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

If you simply don’t have the budget (or the time) for marble, yet you’re still crazy about its unique look, then you’re in luck. Some well-known alternatives that professional Bathroom Designers usually opt for include:

• Porcelain tile, a terrific option for floors and walls that can also be ordered in a marble alternative

• Quartz, a very trendy solution when it comes to bathroom counters.

Is marble ideal for your dream bathroom design, or do you prefer another material?

