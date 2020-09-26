7 bright ideas to illuminate your home’s entryway

As an entryway is the first interior space a person sees when entering a house, it just makes sense to resort to proper planning when styling up your foyer/entrance. And part of proper planning entails adequate lighting – and not only to keep people from bumping into furnishings and each other.
Let’s take a look at 7 clever lighting tips, gathered from some of our most esteemed lighting professionals, to make your entryway brighter, better and overall more brilliant.
Obviously your foyer size will determine the type of lighting (and how much of it) you will require. And don’t deem this is a time-waster, for it is crucial that the size of your light fixtures reflect your entryway space.
For a two-storey entryway, start off with a bold statement fixture or two, such as a chandelier or multiple pendants that draw the eyes up. Just ensure your choice in lighting fixtures complements the rest of your entryway’s design (i.e. modern versus classical).
If your entryway has way less vertical space, it’s recommended to go with flush mount or semi-flush mount fixtures that don’t demand as much attention. Rather opt for something that takes up less vertical space (such as wall sconces as opposed to hanging pendants) to avoid crowding your already small foyer.
The right decorative fixtures can definitely welcome your guests to your entryway in a most stunning way. To make your foyer look and feel more homier (plus up its lighting levels), opt for table- and floor lamps placed at various heights (for interest’ sake).
Entryways don’t require the same complex lighting as other interior spaces, but it’s still vital to include layered illumination with these three types of lighting:
Ambient lighting is responsible for a general lighting source in a space. Depending on your entryway’s size, ambient lighting may be all you need (in the form of a single fixture).
And remember that ambient lighting doesn’t have to be limited to simply overhead fittings, as anything from a perfectly placed floor lamp to wall sconces can help welcome people into your home.
Task lighting gets brought in whenever focus is needed, such as for reading, cooking or sewing. Although this is not crucial for entryways, task lighting makes all the difference when you’re trying to find the right keys in a dim-lit foyer.
homify hint: Lucky enough to have extra closet space in your entryway? Brighten up your collection of jackets and scarves (and shoes, and other outdoor accessories… ) via LED strip lights mounted on the inside of your closet door.
Want to show off a beautiful gallery wall in your entryway? Or perhaps a striking portrait? Accent lighting is what you need to help showcase some exceptional features. Depending on what piece(s) you’re trying to draw attention to, some of the more popular options for accent lighting include wall sconces, candlelight, chandeliers with dimmer switches, etc.
Your entryway should be a visual continuation of your exterior entrance, so don’t opt for clashing design styles. See what matching/complementary touches you can add to make these two spaces visually link up (i.e. including wrought-iron lighting fixtures for both, sticking to similar colour palettes… ).
