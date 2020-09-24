7 tips for an eco-friendly interior makeover

Since it’s 2020, we feel we really don’t need to be reminding anybody about the importance of global warming, lessening our carbon footprint, etc. We’d much rather be searching and sharing for tips and tricks to further embrace eco-friendly interior designs to help improve air quality and reduce environmental impact while still keeping your home as classy as ever.

And all of this without even needing to hire a professional, like an Interior Designer/Decorator or Architect!