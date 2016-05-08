Top 5 of the Week: Terraces, Gardens, Bedrooms and a Beautiful Home!

Our top five wrap up seems to come around faster and faster every week, as the year slips away. It might sound like a cliche—but does it really feel like a whole seven days ago that you were reading out last Top 5 list? Surely not…
This week strays from the usual a bit, in the sense that you've loves less home tours and gone more for lists of beautiful rooms and spaces. Who can blame you? It's almost impossible to ignore all the stunning images that we compile. That being said, there were a couple of pretty special homes that also took your fancy.
So read on, take a look and see what you think of this week's top articles. Did we get it right? Were these the stories you loved most? We always love to hear your thoughts and feedback, so please do let us know.
Until next week—enjoy!
Who knew that roof terraces were so popular? Maybe it's the beautiful way they embrace sunshine, encourage a balance of socialising and personal space, or just how exotic and fun they seem. Whether you like midday sun or twilight, watching the world from the roof is incomparable to anything else. With panoramic views of all that surrounds, the sense of tranquility that one can experience here is beyond special, and to have a space like this in your own home? Imagine that.
With some careful planning, studying and dedication, you can perhaps install a roof terrace on your own roof, where you can organise and enjoy fun times ahead with friends, family or just a good book. In this list of ideas, we give you spectacular suggestions—so take a look again, and see what could be…
Like roof terraces, gardens are also multifunctional, beautiful and tranquil places. Whether you're using the space for some alone time, social gatherings or to simply enjoy nature, it's a space we can all agree has wondrous potential. Sadly, the spaces often go neglected, but that doesn't stop us from fantasising about what we could create with a little time and effort.
Home decor is a process of ongoing development, and there's no reason why the garden shouldn't be included when considering improvements and upgrades to the home. These ideas we've compiled were particularly popular this week because of their inspiring nature. Take another look and before long you'll be rethinking your boring and dull garden, dreaming of adding exciting new elements like comfortable seating. No matter what your style—chic, modern, rustic or vintage—we've got you covered!
Amid our guides, lists and home tours, occasionally we make something with a little bit of that
extra special touch—and you love it! This week's ’How to make your bedroom more romantic’ article was a massive hit… because who doesn't want a more gorgeous and appealing bedroom where romance is inevitable? Bedrooms are versatile places. Solace, escape, relaxation, sleep and of course, intimacy, are all experiences we come to this space for. For this reason, the bedroom needs to encapsulate warmth, style and an effect that is calming on the mind, body and soul.
It's a sanctuary from the outside world and all the stresses that come with it. It's a place where we recharge our batteries and refresh ourselves. In this guide we take into account different tastes and desires to give you the perfect outline for how to bring that special spark back into your bedroom… so, enjoy!
Speaking of bedrooms, it's not just our guide to romance that you loved this week, but this simple, wonderful list of stunning bedroom images. As we mentioned above, the bedroom is absolutely one of the most important spaces in the whole home as it not only serves as an escape and haven from the rest of the world, but a place where we can undertake a whole range of experiences. You can relax, red, meditate, cuddle with your partner or kick back and watch some TV, among many other things.
For these reasons, any many more, it's so important that the bedroom represents who you are as well as your passions and desires. Therefore, the decor and design should suit you and reflect your tastes perfectly. Take a look at our list of breathtaking bedrooms again, and see which style suits you best. Whether it be for inspiration or escapism, these rooms all have something so special about them, that you're sure to enjoy.
Lists and guides are practical, simple and enjoyable ways to learn something new, or simply enjoy beautiful images with a touch of inspiration. Home tours, however, offer something so much more. When you see the facade or a home, it's almost impossible not to click through and see what lays inside. Perhaps it's the simply curiosity that exists within our nature, or maybe we can put it down to good old nosiness. Whichever way you look at it—seeing inside is almost always a must!
This stunning, cutting edge creation, comes from the clever Korean architects at Hangul House, who have pieced it together in an incredibly grand, modern, bold and creative way. So, take a look again and enjoy its fabulous architecture and stunning interior to match.