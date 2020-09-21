8 vital features of Scandinavian interior design

Minimalism; simplicity; functionality. Three elements that make up Scandinavian interior design, which has been in existence (and popular) since the 1950s (and you’re welcome to verify that with any one of our professional Interior Designer/Decorators).

Loved by many and copied by countless, Scandinavian/Nordic interior design is characterised by its focus on functionalism and simplicity. To accomplish this, the designs include the use of natural materials and are often influenced by… well, let’s just delve into the 8 elements that make up Scandinavian interior design.