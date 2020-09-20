7 ideas for choosing your best bathroom tiles

We fully understand the appeal and excitement that comes with a design/renovation project. Take the case of bathrooms: whether you’re sprucing up your existing one or building/designing a brand-new bathroom, there’s a range of decisions you’ll need to make – including what tiles you will be using (and why) and which ones you’ll be avoiding.

But while some may deem this as the perfect little decorating project (perhaps even the chance to flex their DIY muscles), others might feel overwhelmed by the various tiles’ different designs, colours, sizes, patterns, etc.

Relax – homify’s got this…



