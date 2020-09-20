7 ideas for choosing your best bathroom tiles

We fully understand the appeal and excitement that comes with a design/renovation project. Take the case of bathrooms: whether you’re sprucing up your existing one or building/designing a brand-new bathroom, there’s a range of decisions you’ll need to make – including what tiles you will be using (and why) and which ones you’ll be avoiding.
But while some may deem this as the perfect little decorating project (perhaps even the chance to flex their DIY muscles), others might feel overwhelmed by the various tiles’ different designs, colours, sizes, patterns, etc.
Relax – homify’s got this…
What do you imagine to be your ‘wow’ piece in your new bathroom? A free-standing, claw-foot tub? A luxurious walk-in shower? How about your backsplash behind your vanity / mirror? Decide very early on what space or piece you are going to devote the most attention to, and then look at tiles that will complement and enhance your favourite feature.
Of course a real easy way of choosing bathroom tiles is to find a design that you are simply mad about. It could be because of its colour or pattern, or maybe it sports an interesting shape. This will become your bathroom’s feature tile and can be used either as an accent for your walls or to add more detail to your floors or shower space.
From your stand-out tile you will determine which tiles will be your accent tiles, which leads us to the next point…
After picking your feature tile, you’ll need one or two other tiles to complement its look. But keep in mind that you don’t want to go overboard with bold tiles and loud colours. Stick to something subtle, neutral and stylish, or go with a textured option to inject some extra detail into your bathing space. In the end, your stand-out tile must still take centre stage.
homify hint: Consider getting a real professional onboard for your bathroom-design project, including Bathroom Planners, Interior Decorators, etc.
Already picked your feature tile? Then your bathroom floor tiles could simply function as complementary tiles. But, if your wall tiles flaunt a clean-and-calm style, then patterned floor tiles could be just the thing.
How about recreating a tranquil spa-like bathroom with fake-wood tiles?
While some are against the idea of bringing large tiles into a small space, others claim that oversized tiles in a tiny room can actually up its style. If you’re stuck in the middle, we recommend playing it safe and opting for medium-sized tiles for your medium-sized bathroom, for example.
There is no law stating that your bathroom tiles need to be in a perfect symmetrical order. Thus, we discover a new world of patterns and motifs that can easily be created by altering your tile layout. The result? A more unique look for your bathroom!
Some well-known patterns that are still being used today (for bathrooms and just about any other space) include herringbone, basketweave, diamond, and modular.
Care to bring Mother Nature into your new bathroom? Yes, potted plants are perfect, but how about considering nature-inspired tiles like slate, travertine, or even marble to give your walls and floors a more exceptional look?
We recommend complementing these stone-effect surfaces with some natural wood for a tremendous spa-like design.
On that note, we have these 12 small bathrooms that you should see before remodelling yours.