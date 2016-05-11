Before and After: From Dull to Striking

Now to the transformed space, and what a transformation it is! The warm and inviting room we see before us now is worlds apart from the cold and distant hall we stood in just and image ago. The best part of the renovation is that the designers did not do much at all—with some simple, yet striking features, natural materials, and sound choice of colours, creative workspace is born.

Firstly, a significant change took place in terms of the room's boundaries. The floor had been stripped of the worn laminate, and replaces with a simple (yet currently popular) concrete floor, and this is echoed in the new ceiling. The back wall had been painted a rich charcoal colour, whilst the other walls remain in white. The contrast between these three tones creates a dynamic sense in the space, whilst all remaining in a neutral and warm palette.

The furniture added in the room makes a big difference as well. Most of the pieces are made of wood, bringing a soft and rusting feeling to the space—perfect for a kitchen environment! This is off-set by steel frames and chairs, just to bring in a trendy element.

The lighting scheme is now diffuse, as opposed to the previous central source. Several industrial-style ceiling lamps are attached to steel rails inserted on the ceiling, allowing for well-distributed light across the entire space. In addition, as we can see to the left of the image, these rails can also be used to display flowers and decorative items in the room.

We would also be remiss to mention the eye-catching, quilt carpet in the centre of the room, basking in the popular folk style and adding to the homey atmosphere.