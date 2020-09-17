Your browser is out-of-date.

Your traditional kitchen is just 7 style steps away

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Kitchen
If you’re one of those who still confuses a traditional-style kitchen with “country” or “old world” designs, consider this article dedicated to you. Although there’s a certain vintage charm in every traditional space, modern designs and features mean that traditional kitchens today don’t have to look nearly as outdated as they did a few decades ago. 

But what we’re interested in is merging (subtly, of course) the traditional style with contemporary touches to give a kitchen a modern edge. And this is how we’re planning to achieve it…  

1. Decorative details

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Kitchen White
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Kitchen

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Forget about clean spaces and minimum detail, for the traditional style loves to show off decorative accessories. And these can be included via an island wainscoting, crown mouldings, patterned furniture pieces, ornate window treatment, etc. 

homify hint: Scope out our ever-increasing range of professionals (including Kitchen Planners) to help you achieve your dream spaces at home. 

2. Neutral colours

Kitchen Natalie Bulwer Interiors Kitchen fire,fireplace,colorful tiles,barstool,kitchen,kitchen island
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

Kitchen

Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

Contemporary and modern kitchens might be all about crisp and cool colours, but your traditional kitchen will require a classic, subdued colour palette. And although neutrals (off-white, greys, beiges, browns… ) are just the thing, don’t be scared to add a touch of natural colour (like cherry red, ocean blue, forest green) to your subtle neutral backdrop. 

3. The right countertops

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Here is where you can one of two ways:

A. Go with a luxurious countertop material (such as quartz or granite) to flaunt some detailed pattern, or

B. Stick to simple wood/timber countertop surfaces and rather let the design details come though via other pieces, like your bar stools or accessories. 

4. Vintage / raised panel cabinetry

Full View Samurai Kitchens Kitchen Kitchen
Samurai Kitchens

Full View

Samurai Kitchens
Samurai Kitchens
Samurai Kitchens

Where modern kitchen cabinets are all about simplicity, traditional designs prefer something more embellished. Even shaker cabinets can mean the difference between a ‘plain’ and ‘pretty’ cooking space, but also consider vintage- or classic raised panels for some extra detail in your cabinet doors. 

5. Glass-door cabinets

Kitchen Tim Ziehl Architects Kitchen Central Island,Polished Concrete,concrete flooring,Double Volume Space
Tim Ziehl Architects

Kitchen

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Since a traditional kitchen’s cabinets can form part of the space’s ornaments, do away with those sleek-and-simple doors that are considered trendy. We propose glass-front cabinets to introduce more detail into your kitchen, allowing everyone a much better view of your crockery collection, cook books, and other accessories. 

Remember that glass can also help a space seem bigger, plus can aid in reflecting / bouncing incoming light around for a brighter (and more welcoming) design. 

6. A stunning-but-subtle backsplash

The Islington N1 Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Green
deVOL Kitchens

The Islington N1 Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Your traditional kitchen will need a backsplash far away from eye-catching patterns and loud pops of colour. In other words, less is more. So, since you’ve already decided to bring in detail via your countertops (and possibly your island, furniture, walls… ), allow your backsplash to flaunt a simple style to keep from overcomplicating your kitchen design. 

7. Decorative (but practical) lighting

House Fourie, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
Muse Architects

House Fourie

Muse Architects
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

The best thing about a traditional room is that you can go slightly modern with the lighting – especially considering that modern lighting designs can also become part of a space’s décor. And remember to always opt for layered lighting to up your cooking space’s illumination. 

But although decorative lighting can brilliantly pull a room together, you need to select your lighting only after everything else has been finalised. After all, it’s better to switch out lighting fixtures than it is to rip up a kitchen island or redo the flooring, isn’t it?

There's no better time to introduce you to The homify guide to quick and easy kitchen cleaning

The wonderful Westcliff home by Imagine Architects
Do you vote “yay” or “nay” for a traditional kitchen in your home?

