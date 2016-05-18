Yuck to Yes: A Patio Transformed!

Barcelona interior designers Bervic Interiorismo have taken an old and tatty terrace and have transformed it into a stylish and trendy space that looks like a hotel rooftop bar!
Today we are going to witness how a few touches here and there can really change the whole look and feel of a space. Some trendy additions here and there can mean the difference between a fabulous entertainment area and a sad looking space.
If you are lucky enough to have an outdoor area, you want it to look magnificent. You should truly utilise it—especially in the summer, for outdoor entertainment, parties, dinners and activities. We are going to see just how you can transform your patio into a stylish enterprise.
If we examine this patio area for the first time, we can see how much potential it has and yet how it is currently being wasted.
This a small space that should provide the owners of this home with a beautiful spot with skyline views where they can enjoy the sunshine, sip on cocktails and relax outside of their home.
Yet, this space hasn't been looked after or loved. There are pot plants littering the area, a hose pipe that is messily piled in one corner and an old swimming pool with no water in it. There is also a kid's slide and a braai, but these items haven't been neatly organised or cleverly placed.
Remember that small spaces need to be minimalist and neat. With too many items, the patio looks very cramped and crowded!
If we take a step back and look at this patio, we can see that it's a long narrow, space with the first part of the space completely under-utilised. As we saw in the previous image, there are a whole lot of items pushed into the far corner of the patio, but this side of the patio is bare.
When you have a long narrow space to work with, you want to utilise every nook and cranny!
We can see, however, that there is potential here with a few, special touches. There is a stone wall that runs along the entire length of the patio space, adding a warm, earthy look and feel to the space. We can work with this!
Remember that furniture and decor also makes a huge difference to spaces that are beginning to look dull and lifeless. Check out these: Great furniture ideas for small spaces.
Can you believe the transformation, just with a few touches here and there?
The designers have replaced the old, pink tiles with gorgeous wooden slats, which are white-washed. These work with the white benches and the white fence that has been erected around the patio. How beautifully does the white contrast with the stone walls?
White is great for a patio, especially one that features a swimming pool as it makes you feel like you're in Greece, on the beach! Wood is also very easy to clean and you aren't as likely to slip as you are on tiled floors.
Do you see how the designers have created a very minimalist look and feel here, compared to the design before? Minimalist is all about only including functional furniture and decor items—the bare necessities. This has totally opened up this space! Gone is the clutter and chaos.
Have a look at these tips for: Keeping it sleek, chic and minimal.
If we look at this area a little closer, we can see how a looked after and clean swimming pool makes a huge difference to a patio! It's also functional too, providing an opportunity for lots of fun in the sun. You can play all sorts of games in the swimming pool or just utilise it for a refreshing dip.
We can also see that the designers have opted for less plants, creating a neater and more aesthetically pleasing exterior. The pot for the plant is also uniform, fitting in with the white theme.
A braai is also a great addition to any patio, provided that you keep it neat and clean. Check out these: Tips for designing your perfect braai area.
A patio is not complete without beautiful furniture and, of course, a pergola!
You want to be able to enjoy a bit of shade so you can relax and really utilise your patio area. A pergola is the perfect solution. It also adds a bit of style and trend to this area. Can you see how the designers have now made use of every section of the narrow patio, so that no area is under-utilised?
Pair your pergola with a funky table and chairs as well as a gorgeous lampshade, like this one. It just adds that extra little bit of something to the look and feel.
Have a look through the homify patio furniture for inspiration for your own home.