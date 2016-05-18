Yuck to Yes: A Patio Transformed!

Barcelona interior designers Bervic Interiorismo have taken an old and tatty terrace and have transformed it into a stylish and trendy space that looks like a hotel rooftop bar!

Today we are going to witness how a few touches here and there can really change the whole look and feel of a space. Some trendy additions here and there can mean the difference between a fabulous entertainment area and a sad looking space.

If you are lucky enough to have an outdoor area, you want it to look magnificent. You should truly utilise it—especially in the summer, for outdoor entertainment, parties, dinners and activities. We are going to see just how you can transform your patio into a stylish enterprise.