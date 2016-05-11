The Sleek And Slim Family Home

Lots of space and privacy – those are the two top factors that most homeowners deem important. We agree, which is why we are going to showcase a house today that ticks off those two qualities most perfectly.

Dutch architectural firm Building Design Architectuur take the credit for today’s homify 360° discovery. Located in a rural area in Borne, a tiny town in Overijssel, eastern Netherlands, the villa is quite adept at providing its residents with comfort.

Flaunting a modern look, a traditional thatched roof, and all the necessary elements to live stylish in the 21st century, our highlighted creation is the essence of picturesque living.