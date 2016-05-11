The Sleek And Slim Family Home

Lots of space and privacy – those are the two top factors that most homeowners deem important. We agree, which is why we are going to showcase a house today that ticks off those two qualities most perfectly.
Dutch architectural firm Building Design Architectuur take the credit for today’s homify 360° discovery. Located in a rural area in Borne, a tiny town in Overijssel, eastern Netherlands, the villa is quite adept at providing its residents with comfort.
Flaunting a modern look, a traditional thatched roof, and all the necessary elements to live stylish in the 21st century, our highlighted creation is the essence of picturesque living.
“Precious little farmhouse” is what springs to mind when viewing the house from outside. That grass thatched roof, with the crisp white walls and bright green grass conjures up visions of farmhouses from yesteryear.
However, it’s safe to say that this residence has a decent mount of modern style added to it. Just look at those enormous glass panes added to the gable.
Shifting our perception ever so slightly shows us just how much glass is really added to the house. No doubt those generous windows and doors allow for an abundance of natural light to form part of the interiors.
Notice the slight slope of the roof, moving higher towards the chimney – that thatched roof really does form a soft contrast to the rest of the house’s linear designs.
And doesn’t that patio just look like the perfect spot to spend an afternoon? Exquisite furniture, a stylish wooden deck, and a chic water body mere feet away!
It’s exquisite how open the interiors seem because of those stunning windows. Daylight flows inside from all angles, deliciously brightening up every little detail.
The neutral colour palette of the interiors makes for a cool and collected atmosphere, yet it is the occasional eruption of bright red that really draws attention.
Bookworms, take note: we’ve found the perfect spot to curl up with that page-turner, especially when the weather plays along, like when light raindrops are trickling down those generous window panes.
An entire wall unit separates the living room from the rest of the house, yet everything feels very open and connected – like an open floor plan was used to house all the rooms.
The décor opts for a minimalist look, with only a few touches of art displayed here and there.
And once dusk steps in, those ceiling downlighters will have no trouble illuminating the stylish interiors.
A frosted glass sliding door adds an ultra chic touch to the interiors. Although it provides the necessary privacy, it cannot make anybody feel cramped or claustrophobic in this free-flowing home.
Sliding or swinging, homify has it – so, be sure to take a look at our extensive range of doors.
The dining room takes its cue from the living room on how to appear stylish and practical. It uses the same neutral colours and elegant materials, yet doesn’t seem stiff or unusable; in fact, it looks like quite the charming place to enjoy a dinner party with a group of noisy friends.
Notice the vase of crimson roses that mimic the bright red chair in the living room!
Want to entertain in style? Then see the: Homify guide to choosing a great dining table.