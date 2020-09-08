A modern townhouse complex to dream about

Francois Marais Architects has been at the forefront of South Africa’s architectural creations since the company was established in 1996. And in the 20+ years that it’s been operating, Francois and his team have managed to build on their company’s reputation, ensuring that it becomes one of our country’s biggest and most esteemed architectural brands.

Today, Francois Marais Architects operates from two branches (Johannesburg and Cape Town) to ensure it reaches as many clients as possible. But it’s not only high-class residential houses that the company boasts about in its ever-growing portfolio. Green-star rated designs is one of Francois Marais Architects’ main passions, as the firm is well aware of how all of us need to lessen our carbon footprint in this day and age.

Let’s look at some choice renderings of the firm’s take on an ultra modern townhouse complex.