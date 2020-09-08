A modern townhouse complex to dream about

Francois Marais Architects has been at the forefront of South Africa’s architectural creations since the company was established in 1996. And in the 20+ years that it’s been operating, Francois and his team have managed to build on their company’s reputation, ensuring that it becomes one of our country’s biggest and most esteemed architectural brands.
Today, Francois Marais Architects operates from two branches (Johannesburg and Cape Town) to ensure it reaches as many clients as possible. But it’s not only high-class residential houses that the company boasts about in its ever-growing portfolio. Green-star rated designs is one of Francois Marais Architects’ main passions, as the firm is well aware of how all of us need to lessen our carbon footprint in this day and age.
Let’s look at some choice renderings of the firm’s take on an ultra modern townhouse complex.
Those familiar with modern designs (and we don't just mean architectural ones, but also interior design, landscaping… ) know that there are some
must-have elements to include. Elements like strong and straight lines, neutral colours, a focus on open space instead of objects and clutter, sturdy materials, etc.
And since this townhouse complex is described as
ultra modern (which doesn’t necessarily shy away from contemporary styles either), it made the crafting of these modern properties that much easier.
You don't need to be scrutinising each and every individual townhouse—they are not 100% identical (for instance, a car port versus a complete garage). And this is just one of the factors that breathes fresh new life into these designs, because who wants their home to look perfectly identical to their neighbour's?
Thanks to glazing (which clads up a most impressive amount of doors and windows), the front side of these townhouses present an inviting look—not so much that we'd risk breaking and entering, but just enough to tease us as to what may lay behind that front door.
Notice how the inclusion of balconies and terraces aid in the open, welcoming design of the façades.
For convenience, two options are presented for the manner in which the townhouses are separated. The first was a nice and colourful inclusion of plants and flowers neatly framing a wall, and the second is this downward slope that shows the perfect potential of those exterior (and oversized) stone tiles.
Which would you prefer?
Although we can't describe the rear designs of these townhouses, that lush little side-lawn does conjure up images of a tranquil lifestyle. Imagine using that as your personal yard for socialising and/or relaxing—how many residents in the bustling Johannesburg can say that?
