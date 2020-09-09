The wonderful Westcliff home by Imagine Architects

Our latest inspirational piece comes from Imagine Architects (Pty) Ltd, a property design and -development company located in Durban. Made up of experienced architectural professionals, Imagine Architects has successfully completed a rich collection of projects (mostly upmarket houses) in numerous locations across South Africa (including Johannesburg and Cape Town), as well as London, England.

While the Imagine Architects team’s design style can be described as “eccentric modern”, it should be noted that these experts are committed to open and honest communication with clients. This ensures a complete understanding of what is expected from both sides and also aids in an effective business relationship between client and professional.

The Imagine Architects portfolio piece we’re viewing today? A modern residential home in the affluent Johannesburg suburb of Westcliff…