The Edgy Eclectic Home

Designed by fabulous Wakayama Architects, today's home is a wonderful example of modern eclectic design.

We are going to explore how this trendy and funky home comes together in perfect harmony thanks to careful attention to detail and an eye for style.

As Janelle Monai said, I have not lost any of my crazy, fearless, raw, soulful, eclectic side and I plan on continuing to tell universal stories in an unforgettable way.

Today we will see the value of eclectic design.