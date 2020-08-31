What you should know about single-family houses

Nobody can get angry at us regular folk for not always understanding the different terms in the real estate world. After all, it’s not like we’re Architects or Real Estate Agents working in the design/architectural industry on a daily basis.

That’s why homify exists: to help you gain a better understanding of the world of architecture and design. And today, we are zooming in on single-family homes. To put it in simple terms, a single-family home is an independent residential structure, set on its own land, designed to function as one dwelling. A single-family home also has no shared walls or utilities with neighbours.

Shall we dive further into the world of single-family houses?