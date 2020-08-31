What you should know about single-family houses

Nobody can get angry at us regular folk for not always understanding the different terms in the real estate world. After all, it’s not like we’re Architects or Real Estate Agents working in the design/architectural industry on a daily basis.
That’s why homify exists: to help you gain a better understanding of the world of architecture and design. And today, we are zooming in on single-family homes. To put it in simple terms, a single-family home is an independent residential structure, set on its own land, designed to function as one dwelling. A single-family home also has no shared walls or utilities with neighbours.
Shall we dive further into the world of single-family houses?
As a single-family house usually sits on its own piece of property and doesn’t share its walls with others, that automatically means a bit more privacy for its owners/residents. In addition, noise levels usually don’t present a challenge with single-family homes, as the neighbours are not located too closely.
It’s a fact that single-family dwellings also present more storage potential compared to other residential structures like condos and those with shared walls. And usually there’s also some extra outdoor space for storage, like a garden shed or garage.
Since single-family houses usually come with their own properties, that means more potential for outdoor decorations, including landscaping.
And remember this also allows the owner to build onto or modify his dwelling, like adding an extension, much easier.
But of course single-family homes are not the alpha and omega of real estate, because then everybody would be living in them! In fact, when comparing single-family houses to multi-family ones, the latter presents more of an income potential as it allows the owner to live in one unit while renting out the other one(s).
Living in a condo or townhouse in a residential estate usually means all residents are part of a homeowner's association (HOA) that includes basic services like gardening, maintenance, etc. But if you’re in a single-family home on your own property, these services (and others) may have to be arranged yourself.
Although dependent on various factors (including property size, quality of finishes, choice in professional Architect or Interior Designer… ), single-family homes can cost more. Particularly if yours is located on a large lot with its own spacious back yard, double garage, swimming pool, etc. But always compare housing costs in your area to see how your neighbourhood’s prices differ from the rest – and why.
There is no one-answer-fits-all. Some families just prefer a single-family structure with a nice yard and plenty of room (both indoor and outdoor). Others are more inclined to go with a multi-family design for various reasons, such as to enhance their income.
In the end, your choice in residential structure needs to provide the required space, privacy and style for you and your family. Once the kiddies are grown and have moved out, you can always reconsider your forever home, like maybe downgrading to a community-type living.
