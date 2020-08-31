Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

What you should know about single-family houses

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Beach House Living , Joseph Avnon Interiors Joseph Avnon Interiors Living room
Loading admin actions …

Nobody can get angry at us regular folk for not always understanding the different terms in the real estate world. After all, it’s not like we’re Architects or Real Estate Agents working in the design/architectural industry on a daily basis.

That’s why homify exists: to help you gain a better understanding of the world of architecture and design. And today, we are zooming in on single-family homes. To put it in simple terms, a single-family home is an independent residential structure, set on its own land, designed to function as one dwelling. A single-family home also has no shared walls or utilities with neighbours. 

Shall we dive further into the world of single-family houses? 

1. The pros of single-family homes: More privacy

Bluevalley Estate, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif Colonial style house
Plan Créatif

Bluevalley Estate

Plan Créatif
Plan Créatif
Plan Créatif

As a single-family house usually sits on its own piece of property and doesn’t share its walls with others, that automatically means a bit more privacy for its owners/residents. In addition, noise levels usually don’t present a challenge with single-family homes, as the neighbours are not located too closely.

2. The pros of single-family homes: Extra storage space

Hove Road , Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern living room
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Hove Road

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

It’s a fact that single-family dwellings also present more storage potential compared to other residential structures like condos and those with shared walls. And usually there’s also some extra outdoor space for storage, like a garden shed or garage

3. The pros of single-family homes: Exterior décor

Enigma Mansion Urban Landscape Solutions Colonial style garden
Urban Landscape Solutions

Enigma Mansion

Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions

Since single-family houses usually come with their own properties, that means more potential for outdoor decorations, including landscaping. 

And remember this also allows the owner to build onto or modify his dwelling, like adding an extension, much easier. 

4. The cons of single-family homes: Fewer chances of income

front terrace Till Manecke:Architect Classic style houses garden,pool,patio,Garden,cape town,house
Till Manecke:Architect

front terrace

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

But of course single-family homes are not the alpha and omega of real estate, because then everybody would be living in them! In fact, when comparing single-family houses to multi-family ones, the latter presents more of an income potential as it allows the owner to live in one unit while renting out the other one(s). 

5. The cons of single-family homes: More responsibility

House Glencoe JBA Architects Single family home Bricks White modern house
JBA Architects

House Glencoe

JBA Architects
JBA Architects
JBA Architects

Living in a condo or townhouse in a residential estate usually means all residents are part of a homeowner's association (HOA) that includes basic services like gardening, maintenance, etc. But if you’re in a single-family home on your own property, these services (and others) may have to be arranged yourself. 

6. The cons of single-family homes: They cost more

Modern Colonial, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Colonial style house
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Modern Colonial

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Although dependent on various factors (including property size, quality of finishes, choice in professional Architect or Interior Designer… ), single-family homes can cost more. Particularly if yours is located on a large lot with its own spacious back yard, double garage, swimming pool, etc. But always compare housing costs in your area to see how your neighbourhood’s prices differ from the rest – and why. 

7. Who are single-family homes meant for?

Beach House Living , Joseph Avnon Interiors Joseph Avnon Interiors Living room
Joseph Avnon Interiors

Beach House Living

Joseph Avnon Interiors
Joseph Avnon Interiors
Joseph Avnon Interiors

There is no one-answer-fits-all. Some families just prefer a single-family structure with a nice yard and plenty of room (both indoor and outdoor). Others are more inclined to go with a multi-family design for various reasons, such as to enhance their income.

In the end, your choice in residential structure needs to provide the required space, privacy and style for you and your family. Once the kiddies are grown and have moved out, you can always reconsider your forever home, like maybe downgrading to a community-type living. 

Now pay attention closely, as we’re going to teach you how to Put the style back in your concrete patio with these 8 ideas

8 steps to your best front garden yet
Which is more conducive to your lifestyle: a single-family home or a multi-family one?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks