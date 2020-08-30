8 steps to your best front garden yet

Want to make your front yard look better to help induce a much greater first impression? Or maybe you’ve got a bee in your bonnet because you realised that updating a front garden is one of the best ways to increase a property’s kerb appeal – possibly even its value.

Whatever it is that has you daydreaming about footpaths, colourful beddings, water features and other recommended garden pieces, you are sure to find inspiration with our 8 tips to help spice up even the dullest front yard.