Put the style back in your concrete patio with these 8 ideas

Concrete is a staple building-material, showing up nearly everywhere (from residential houses to shopping malls to corporate offices to… ). But don’t fool yourself into thinking that your flat concrete surface can’t enjoy some eye-catching style.
In fact, we’ve searched high and low for tips and tricks to not only make your backyard concrete patio that much more appealing, but also to help keep it in a better condition.
Why wait until erosion eats away at your patio? Keep on top of that with a pressure washer, or even just a standard garden hose with a strong spray attachment, to rid your patio of dirt, debris, and other contaminants on a weekly (or bi-weekly) basis.
In addition, it’s also important to always clean up any spills (drink, food… ) as quick as possible to help eliminate spotting.
homify hint: Applying sealer will protect your concrete from early corrosion, plus preserve stamped concrete’s shine and colour.
Whether it’s for privacy or to keep the wind at bay, erecting walls around your patio can instantly add new style to your yard/garden. Or how about planting a trellis with vines for a softer, lusher vibe?
Over time, chairs and tables (and people and pets) can scratch your concrete patio surface. But not so much if you lay down a few rugs and blankets to induce a soft, cushy vibe for your favourite outdoor spot.
Imagine how you can alter your patio’s lighting to bring about a new style/character for after sunset. Fortunately, there is no shortage on ideas when it comes to al fresco lighting options. Whether you choose fairy lights or Moroccan hanging lamps is entirely up to your style and budget.
The less exposure your concrete patio has to the elements, the longer you get to enjoy its beautiful state. And this is one of the reasons why so many people opt for covered pergolas atop their patio surfaces. The other reasons are because it just looks so stylish and also because people like to feel cosy and private.
Aside from erecting a pergola, canvas patio covers or oversized parasols are two other well-known options.
To avoid cracking concrete (as you can’t repair it), manage your tree- and plant roots in your garden. Have all of your garden roots trimmed on a regular basis to ensure they don’t cause trouble. If need be, remove trees or plants that have developed extensive root systems.
In the mood for a softer look for your patio? If your concrete is in good shape (meaning no major cracks), a circular saw (preferably managed by someone who knows what they’re doing) can ensure some curvy cuts to change the edging.
Although changing your patio’s edge is already noticeable, drive this change even further by adding new flower beds or potted plants. Or maybe some outdoor lighting fixtures?
Last but certainly not least: colour. Colour is one of the factors that can make or break any space, including your concrete patio. Thus, if you want some much-need colour for your patio, consider adding it via those rugs we mentioned earlier. Or with new containers for new plants. Or by treating yourself to new patio furnishings…
homify hint: Keep the “vibe” of your colours in mind. Warmer tones like reds, yellows and oranges can have a more dramatic effect (and contrast much better with the greens already present in your garden) than cooler ones like blues, greens and violets.
