Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Put the style back in your concrete patio with these 8 ideas

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Patios
Loading admin actions …

Concrete is a staple building-material, showing up nearly everywhere (from residential houses to shopping malls to corporate offices to… ). But don’t fool yourself into thinking that your flat concrete surface can’t enjoy some eye-catching style.

In fact, we’ve searched high and low for tips and tricks to not only make your backyard concrete patio that much more appealing, but also to help keep it in a better condition. 

1. Keep it clean

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Patios
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Why wait until erosion eats away at your patio? Keep on top of that with a pressure washer, or even just a standard garden hose with a strong spray attachment, to rid your patio of dirt, debris, and other contaminants on a weekly (or bi-weekly) basis. 

In addition, it’s also important to always clean up any spills (drink, food… ) as quick as possible to help eliminate spotting. 

homify hint: Applying sealer will protect your concrete from early corrosion, plus preserve stamped concrete’s shine and colour. 

2. Add some walls

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern Garden
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Whether it’s for privacy or to keep the wind at bay, erecting walls around your patio can instantly add new style to your yard/garden. Or how about planting a trellis with vines for a softer, lusher vibe? 

See which of our esteemed professionals (including Architects, Interior Designers/Decorators, Kitchen Planner, Gardeners, and more) are ideal to help you with your dream patio. 

3. Lay down some rugs

Terrace Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Patios
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Terrace

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Over time, chairs and tables (and people and pets) can scratch your concrete patio surface. But not so much if you lay down a few rugs and blankets to induce a soft, cushy vibe for your favourite outdoor spot.  

4. Update the lighting

Projeto, Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Patios
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

Projeto

Heloisa Titan Arquitetura
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

Imagine how you can alter your patio’s lighting to bring about a new style/character for after sunset. Fortunately, there is no shortage on ideas when it comes to al fresco lighting options. Whether you choose fairy lights or Moroccan hanging lamps is entirely up to your style and budget. 

5. Provide overhead cover

HOUSE 2, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Minimalist style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

HOUSE 2

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

The less exposure your concrete patio has to the elements, the longer you get to enjoy its beautiful state. And this is one of the reasons why so many people opt for covered pergolas atop their patio surfaces. The other reasons are because it just looks so stylish and also because people like to feel cosy and private. 

Aside from erecting a pergola, canvas patio covers or oversized parasols are two other well-known options. 

6. Keep an eye on plant growth

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Patios outdoor lounge
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

To avoid cracking concrete (as you can’t repair it), manage your tree- and plant roots in your garden. Have all of your garden roots trimmed on a regular basis to ensure they don’t cause trouble. If need be, remove trees or plants that have developed extensive root systems. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Edit the edges

Ten To Zen Brett Walker Landscaping Eclectic style garden Garden design, eclectic garden design, ornamental gravel, zen garden, landscape designer
Brett Walker Landscaping

Ten To Zen

Brett Walker Landscaping
Brett Walker Landscaping
Brett Walker Landscaping

In the mood for a softer look for your patio? If your concrete is in good shape (meaning no major cracks), a circular saw (preferably managed by someone who knows what they’re doing) can ensure some curvy cuts to change the edging. 

Although changing your patio’s edge is already noticeable, drive this change even further by adding new flower beds or potted plants. Or maybe some outdoor lighting fixtures? 

8. Add detail via colour

Atlantic Views - Terrace Jenny Mills Architects Patios
Jenny Mills Architects

Atlantic Views—Terrace

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

Last but certainly not least: colour. Colour is one of the factors that can make or break any space, including your concrete patio. Thus, if you want some much-need colour for your patio, consider adding it via those rugs we mentioned earlier. Or with new containers for new plants. Or by treating yourself to new patio furnishings…

homify hint: Keep the “vibe” of your colours in mind. Warmer tones like reds, yellows and oranges can have a more dramatic effect (and contrast much better with the greens already present in your garden) than cooler ones like blues, greens and violets. 

Next up for your inspiration: This is how you keep your houseplants alive in winter

9 ways to free up more space in your small bathroom
How else will you be adding new style to your concrete patio?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks