​Before And After: Glamorising A Family Home

The place that you call home should be the epitome of happiness for you. Whether that means loud rock music and a cluttered space, or a clean area with a tranquil vibe, your home must reflect your personality and your desires.

The owners of today’s ‘Before and After’ house in Mülheim, Germany, felt the same way; they desired a space they could personalise. Unfortunately, the original building had been constructed a few decades prior, which means that the effects of wear and tear were painfully clear.

But where there’s a will, there’s a way. The owners commissioned architectural professionals ONE!CONTACT and tasked them with the project of transforming a drab and lifeless residence into an oasis of serenity and charm.

Today, only memories and photos remain of what the house used to be, because in its place stands a sustainable and environmentally friendly creation that is… well, see for yourself!