​Before And After: Glamorising A Family Home

The place that you call home should be the epitome of happiness for you. Whether that means loud rock music and a cluttered space, or a clean area with a tranquil vibe, your home must reflect your personality and your desires.
The owners of today’s ‘Before and After’ house in Mülheim, Germany, felt the same way; they desired a space they could personalise. Unfortunately, the original building had been constructed a few decades prior, which means that the effects of wear and tear were painfully clear.
But where there’s a will, there’s a way. The owners commissioned architectural professionals ONE!CONTACT and tasked them with the project of transforming a drab and lifeless residence into an oasis of serenity and charm.
Today, only memories and photos remain of what the house used to be, because in its place stands a sustainable and environmentally friendly creation that is… well, see for yourself!
To appreciate the beauty we need to experience what came before it. Nobody could be blamed for thinking that this was the location of a haunting. That decaying roof, ruined shutter blinds, and darkness that we can see behind it… who knows what went on in there?
And the landscape wasn’t much to brag about either. Overgrown grass, weeds, and an overall deteriorated look just added to the depressing facade.
Yet before work could start on the renovation, the architect were faced with the issue of not being able to change too much of the 1947 exterior facade. Was this challenge too big of a spanner in the works? Let’s find out…
Fast-forward 12 months later, which is how long the entire renovation took, and we can see what the completed house looks like – and what a stunner!
Dark and creepy windows were replaced with big and bright glass panes. A striking volume of Siberian pine panelling was added to the front side. The roof received a brand-new coat of light grey tiles. And the surrounding landscape is simply unrecognisable, thanks to the expert team’s modern Japanese design.
Here we get to see a side-by-side comparison of the east elevation. The terrace was completely changed to become part of the interiors, and windows were reorganised in order to provide sneak peeks at the stunning interiors.
Along with aesthetic quality, sustainability was a very important factor in this project. Therefore, a central ventilation system with a heat recovery capacity of up to 90% and photovoltaic system with lithium-ion batteries was installed.
To boost the sustainability factor, a new waste water treatment plant and a rainwater tank were put in place. Today, this modern house uses rainwater for garden irrigation and toilet flushing.
The drab and possibly haunted interiors have now made way for 185-square feet of stylish and light-filled, open living. Rich floorboards ensure remarkable cocoa-brown tones that contrast with the crisp whiteness of the walls and ceilings.
Chic colours come into play when looking at that couch: purples, pinks, browns, and greens make for a sophisticated colour palette that is also quite playful. And who could overlook that stunner of a staircase in the background?
But like we mentioned before, this is much more than just a pretty space. Thanks to a controlled ventilation system, the interiors constantly remain a pleasant temperature.
Part and parcel of this stunning renovation included a brand-new kitchen that was customised to the liking of the owners. Proudly displayed in the middle of the kitchen is the island, to which a hand-crafted dining table, made from Indonesian plywood, is attached.
It is clear that the interiors reference nature, not only through the material qualities, but also through the orientation of the living and dining area, which faces south, overlooking the stunning garden.
How many houses can boast about having two gloriously sized bathrooms? Housed in the attic we find the main bathroom, where a fantastic skylight floods the space in a glorious light. This lends a welcoming and most inviting ambience to shower time.
For decorative purposes, recesses have been made in the wall, which provides additional storage space for any bathroom accessories.
Notice the wooden vanity which offsets most superbly with the floor- and wall tiles, yet ensures a decent dose of elegance and modernity.
Seeing as this is the master bathroom, luxury features were a must. And a mere quick glance at this shower proves that notion.
This rainforest shower allows the homeowners to get refreshingly cleansed as they’re being gently doused in water from a selection of different angles. A small slit of a window allows a sliver of light inside, yet still retains the necessary amount of privacy.
And to make shower time extra special, mood lights have been installed via integrated ceiling LEDs.
But it’s not royal treatment for only the owners; here, the guest bathroom provides guests with the same luxuries as the main bathroom.
Making use of the same earthy tones, albeit with a slightly different touch (notice those mosaic ceramic tiles), the guest bathroom can rightfully be classified as a luxurious space.
All in all, one hugely successful renovation that is nothing short of a design miracle.