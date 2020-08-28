Your browser is out-of-date.

9 ways to free up more space in your small bathroom

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
RESCUE AND REFURB, Solving Spaces Solving Spaces Rustic style bathroom
Although we are well aware that bigger doesn’t necessarily mean better, we also know that it’s just so much easier working with a big room. Especially one that, depending on its style, features and layout, can help speed up daily cleansing rituals – we are, of course, referring to the bathroom, and how a few space-saving tips can turn even the smallest bathroom into something much more practical and visually stylish.

Let’s get started: 

1. For small bathrooms: Get creative with glass

Perspectives City Views, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Modern bathroom
Studio Do Cabo

Perspectives City Views

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

Thanks to its transparent properties, glass can help make a room seem bigger and more open – IF you pay attention to details like material, colours, etc. See how a modern shower with frameless glass doors can help give your tiny bathroom just a tad more elegance and visual space. 

2. For small bathrooms: Go softer with an oval bath

Master Bathroom AB DESIGN Minimal style Bathroom
AB DESIGN

Master Bathroom

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

Although a free-standing tub takes up more space than a shower, an oval one cuts some extra corners to induce a softer look for the entire room. 

3. For small bathrooms: Zoom in on awkward corners

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bathroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Depending on your bathroom size and –layout, quirky corners can be salvaged via a range of fixtures and features, from wall-mounted shelving to a free-standing tub. Just ensure that your bath-time supplies (soaps, shampoos, rubber ducky… ) are all within easy reach from your favourite soaking spot. 

4. For small bathrooms: Divide your storage items

Showroom, Interior Concepts Interior Concepts Eclectic style bathroom
Interior Concepts

Showroom

Interior Concepts
Interior Concepts
Interior Concepts

For a more streamlined, easy-to-access design, sort all your bathroom goodies into separate drawers / boxes / cubbies. 

homify hint: Gain an extra style point with identical / matching containers for your various soaps and lotions.

5. For small bathrooms: Think twice about your mirror

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Grobler Architects Modern bathroom
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Remember those old medicine cabinets that had a mirror and built-in storage? Well, they never really went out of style, which means you can definitely grab one (in the right style and size, obviously) to help out with your small bathroom’s space issue. 

6. For small bathrooms: Trick the eye with paint

Bathroom Deirdre Renniers Interior Design Minimal style Bathroom
Deirdre Renniers Interior Design

Bathroom

Deirdre Renniers Interior Design
Deirdre Renniers Interior Design
Deirdre Renniers Interior Design

If your small bathroom hasn’t been blessed with high ceilings, then create the illusion of height with paint. Opt for a darker colour for the lower portion of the wall, then switch to a much lighter tint for the rest of the wall/ceiling. 

Trust us when we say that walls that are painted in the same colour don’t flaunt nearly as much depth! 

7. For small bathrooms: Free up floor space

Rescue + Refurb Solving Spaces Rustic style bathroom renovation, victorian house, kitchen, bathroom, design
Solving Spaces

Rescue + Refurb

Solving Spaces
Solving Spaces
Solving Spaces

Thanks to its fuss-free, streamlined look, wall-mounted furniture still remains a first-prize option. And as bathroom vanities are available in an endless number of styles, sizes, widths and depths, that means you can easily obtain the perfect wall-mounted piece to save on floor space. 

8. For small bathrooms: Resort to expert touches

House Lilford Bespoke Bathrooms Eclectic style bathroom
Bespoke Bathrooms

House Lilford

Bespoke Bathrooms
Bespoke Bathrooms
Bespoke Bathrooms

You don’t need to work with a professional (like an Interior Designer/Decorator or even a seasoned Bathroom Designer) to keep your small bathroom’s look clever and consistent. Some of the most tried-and-tested tricks professionals pull in small rooms/bathroom include: 

• Hanging towels on bars/hooks (usually behind the bathroom door for some out-of-sight benefits)

• Keeping the space’s pattern and colour to a minimum

• Upping the storage factor

• Opt for multiple reflective surfaces like glass and mirror

• Oversized tiles (as long as it’s in a clean and subtle design). 

9. For small bathrooms: Furnish to scale

Bathroom Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Classic style bathroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Bathroom

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Push a few bulky pieces into a small room and that room instantly becomes much smaller / cluttered. With your trusty measuring tape, measure every surface in your small bathroom before you set out to pick up some new furnishings and features. 

What other space-saving ideas do you have for small bathrooms?

