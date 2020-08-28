9 ways to free up more space in your small bathroom

Although we are well aware that bigger doesn’t necessarily mean better, we also know that it’s just so much easier working with a big room. Especially one that, depending on its style, features and layout, can help speed up daily cleansing rituals – we are, of course, referring to the bathroom, and how a few space-saving tips can turn even the smallest bathroom into something much more practical and visually stylish.
Let’s get started:
Thanks to its transparent properties, glass can help make a room seem bigger and more open – IF you pay attention to details like material, colours, etc. See how a modern shower with frameless glass doors can help give your tiny bathroom just a tad more elegance and visual space.
Although a free-standing tub takes up more space than a shower, an oval one cuts some extra corners to induce a softer look for the entire room.
Depending on your bathroom size and –layout, quirky corners can be salvaged via a range of fixtures and features, from wall-mounted shelving to a free-standing tub. Just ensure that your bath-time supplies (soaps, shampoos, rubber ducky… ) are all within easy reach from your favourite soaking spot.
For a more streamlined, easy-to-access design, sort all your bathroom goodies into separate drawers / boxes / cubbies.
homify hint: Gain an extra style point with identical / matching containers for your various soaps and lotions.
Remember those old medicine cabinets that had a mirror and built-in storage? Well, they never really went out of style, which means you can definitely grab one (in the right style and size, obviously) to help out with your small bathroom’s space issue.
If your small bathroom hasn’t been blessed with high ceilings, then create the illusion of height with paint. Opt for a darker colour for the lower portion of the wall, then switch to a much lighter tint for the rest of the wall/ceiling.
Trust us when we say that walls that are painted in the same colour don’t flaunt nearly as much depth!
Thanks to its fuss-free, streamlined look, wall-mounted furniture still remains a first-prize option. And as bathroom vanities are available in an endless number of styles, sizes, widths and depths, that means you can easily obtain the perfect wall-mounted piece to save on floor space.
You don’t need to work with a professional (like an Interior Designer/Decorator or even a seasoned Bathroom Designer) to keep your small bathroom’s look clever and consistent. Some of the most tried-and-tested tricks professionals pull in small rooms/bathroom include:
• Hanging towels on bars/hooks (usually behind the bathroom door for some out-of-sight benefits)
• Keeping the space’s pattern and colour to a minimum
• Upping the storage factor
• Opt for multiple reflective surfaces like glass and mirror
• Oversized tiles (as long as it’s in a clean and subtle design).
Push a few bulky pieces into a small room and that room instantly becomes much smaller / cluttered. With your trusty measuring tape, measure every surface in your small bathroom before you set out to pick up some new furnishings and features.
