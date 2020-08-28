9 ways to free up more space in your small bathroom

You don’t need to work with a professional (like an Interior Designer/Decorator or even a seasoned Bathroom Designer) to keep your small bathroom’s look clever and consistent. Some of the most tried-and-tested tricks professionals pull in small rooms/bathroom include:

• Hanging towels on bars/hooks (usually behind the bathroom door for some out-of-sight benefits)

• Keeping the space’s pattern and colour to a minimum

• Upping the storage factor

• Opt for multiple reflective surfaces like glass and mirror

• Oversized tiles (as long as it’s in a clean and subtle design).