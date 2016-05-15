Turn Your Ordinary Driveway into a Spectacular Entrance!

Once in a while you need to make some changes around your home and often, this coincides with seasonal changes. This could mean a new colour on the wall, updating your technology and possibly adjusting your somewhat ordinary entrance.

Are you looking for fun ideas to make a spectacular entrance? Then you've come to the right place!

In this homify ideabook, we are going to give you some examples and tips. One example is to consider a face lift for your front yard, choosing to install a beautiful pergola or paint your front door a striking colour. Who knows, you may stumble across many more fun ideas in the below examples.

Stick with us and let inspiration unfold as we explore the photos below.