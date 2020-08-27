A summer-ready terrace in 8 easy steps

With spring and summer already eyeing us from their respective spots, we South Africans have started planning our spring/summer socialising schedules. Even those of us stuck in the city with nothing but balconies and tiny patios / porches substituting as gardens and lawns.

But where does one even begin to breathe new life into an outdoor socialising spot that’s seen nothing but icy temperatures (and wind, and rain… ) for the past few months?

Right here! So, to get your terrace / porch / balcony / patio in a summer-ready condition, start reaching for the following: