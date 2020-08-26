10 small kitchens that prove bigger isn’t always better

No two kitchens are alike. That makes perfect sense when one considers how people (and their lifestyles, and their choices in houses and décor… ) differ. But what does each and every single kitchen, regardless of size, need in order to be a successful working zone (which ALL kitchens are, first and foremost)?

• Appliances, both big and small.

• A convenient layout (Google ‘kitchen work triangle’)

• Decent prepare like mixing bowls, measuring cups, knives, cutting boards, food-prep gadgets such as veggie peelers

• Cookware (pots and pans)

• Bakeware

• Utensils

• Dishware

• Storage space(s)

• Adequate lighting

The list goes on, but rest assured that should your kitchen possess the abovementioned, it is well on its way to becoming a smart and trusty culinary spot. Or the ‘heart of your home’, as a lot of people (especially professionals like Kitchen Planners) prefer to call the kitchen.

Now, let’s take a look at some smaller kitchen designs, all of which are perfectly capable of functioning as cooking/baking/working zones, to be found right here in South Africa…



