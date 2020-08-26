Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 small kitchens that prove bigger isn’t always better

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Snyman, Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

No two kitchens are alike. That makes perfect sense when one considers how people (and their lifestyles, and their choices in houses and décor… ) differ. But what does each and every single kitchen, regardless of size, need in order to be a successful working zone (which ALL kitchens are, first and foremost)?

• Appliances, both big and small.

• A convenient layout (Google ‘kitchen work triangle’)

• Decent prepare like mixing bowls, measuring cups, knives, cutting boards, food-prep gadgets such as veggie peelers

• Cookware (pots and pans)

• Bakeware

• Utensils

• Dishware

• Storage space(s)

• Adequate lighting

The list goes on, but rest assured that should your kitchen possess the abovementioned, it is well on its way to becoming a smart and trusty culinary spot. Or the ‘heart of your home’, as a lot of people (especially professionals like Kitchen Planners) prefer to call the kitchen.

Now, let’s take a look at some smaller kitchen designs, all of which are perfectly capable of functioning as cooking/baking/working zones, to be found right here in South Africa…


1. Quirky little corner

Perspectives City Views, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Modern kitchen
Studio Do Cabo

Perspectives City Views

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

With its U-shaped layout, this modern kitchen makes the most of its limited legroom by charming us with retro-like vibes—especially with that delightful baby-blue fridge which looks to be straight out of the 1970s.

2. A chic look

Woodstock House, Kunst Architecture & Interiors Kunst Architecture & Interiors Modern kitchen
Kunst Architecture &amp; Interiors

Woodstock House

Kunst Architecture & Interiors
Kunst Architecture &amp; Interiors
Kunst Architecture & Interiors

Isn't it amazing how something as simple as colour or material can influence an entire space? Do you believe this kitchen would have had the same oomph without those shiny steel countertops? Or the deep grey splashed on the wall?

3. Charming splashes everywhere

Kitchen Natalie Bulwer Interiors Kitchen fire,fireplace,colorful tiles,barstool,kitchen,kitchen island
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

Kitchen

Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

See the fantastic difference that (the right) colours and patterns can bring to a room? Although we're not privy to the entire kitchen, the decorations and furnishings (as well as the touches in-between) are enough to convince us of the eclectic style done right.

4. An exceptional design

Sea Point Apartment, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Kitchen
Studio Do Cabo

Sea Point Apartment

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

Fancy something different for your kitchen look? Timber (in a slightly weathered look); stainless steel; raw and natural materials (such as wicker and wood); a light/neutral dominant colour palette. The end result? This welcoming little kitchen coated in the rustic/eclectic style.

5. A family style kitchen

Random residential project photos, Till Manecke:Architect Till Manecke:Architect Kitchen
Till Manecke:Architect

Random residential project photos

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

With its dining table (and matching chairs) right in the middle, this modern kitchen seems like just the sunny spot for a busy family having breakfast. 

6. A wow-worthy entrance

House Fourie, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
Muse Architects

House Fourie

Muse Architects
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

Granted, this might not be the smallest kitchen ever seen, yet we couldn't overlook this one due to its eye-catching entrance (modern archway) making the entire cooking space seem like a perfectly framed photograph.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A touch of class

Burton Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Kitchen
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Burton Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

We love how this terrific little peninsula / breakfast bar subtly separates the classic-style cooking zone from the adjoining seating/dining one. See the interesting shapes and patterns that, although small in quantity, manage to add so much character. 

8. Marvellous monochrome

Showroom, Interior Concepts Interior Concepts Kitchen
Interior Concepts

Showroom

Interior Concepts
Interior Concepts
Interior Concepts

Sometimes you just need to abide by the 'less is more' motto. And then add one or two pieces (like that hard-to-ignore timber-door cabinet, or the dark-and-dramatic colours for the cabinets) for a design that surprises everyone. 

9. A tranquil space

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern kitchen
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Kitchen

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

We are not saying that the ocean view makes this entire kitchen with its snow-white colours, clean countertops, and myriad of storage spots. But we are also not saying that the view makes no difference at all…  

10. A cute little culinary corner

Beach Retreat apartment, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Eclectic style dining room
Studio Do Cabo

Beach Retreat apartment

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

Always remember that there are various ways to induce a theme into even the tiniest kitchen. Anybody else keen on the beach after seeing the various nautical accessories sprinkled here?

Want to make your dining room look more expensive? Let’s see how to put some extra elegance into your dining space…

The benefits of proper indoor lighting
Which of these 10 small kitchens inspire you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks