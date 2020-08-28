5 steps to get your garden ready for a summer soiree

It might not feel like it right now, but winter shall pass. And it will be replaced by much warmer, more comfortable weather and seasons called ‘spring’ and ‘summer’.
Although South Africa is still reeling from those lockdown rules and –regulations, our citizens have undoubtedly started planning their social schedules for the rest of the year. And that is exactly why our theme for today is sprucing up gardens for a summer soiree.
To get us in the mood for some al fresco socialising, we look at inspirational photos from one of South Africa’s most esteemed interior designers: Spegash Interiors, which is located in Johannesburg. Flaunting an eye-catching portfolio detailing impressive projects (and very satisfied clients), Spegash Interiors has evolved over the years to become one of the busiest design professionals in the commercial-, residential-, and retail industries. Clients interested in obtaining Spegash Interiors’ valued services are welcome to contact the firm to hear more about their commitment to colour- and fabric coordination, project management, 3D designs and renderings, plus the sourcing of appropriate accessories / decorations.
Let’s be inspired by some of Spegash Interiors’ most visually appealing gardens.
We’re sure your outdoor spaces could do with a general tidy up (at the very least) after winter has done its worst. Thus, start thinking about when you can rake up wind-strewn leaves, pick up outdoor toys and dead branches, remove litter…
In terms of your plants and flowers, see where you can do some maintenance like re-potting certain plants, removing weeds from flower beds, and scrutinising your lawn.
Whether you’re planning a pool party or just a low-key braai, you’ll want to make sure your lawn is looking its best. For the best results, commit to regularly mowing your lawn to keep it looking healthy. And give it a trim about two days before your planned bash, as that’ll ensure enough time for it to adjust again.
Surely some décor for your outdoors? This will depend on various factors, such as your architectural style, your type of outdoor socialising areas (i.e. patio, swimming pool, garden pergola), the type of soiree you’re planning… But in general, some popular outdoor decorations can include freshly picked flowers, new scatter cushions for your patio set, perhaps even a new garden fountain.
homify hint: Also think further than sunset. That’s when you’ll need adequate artificial lighting like candles, fairy lights, hanging lanterns…
For a much cleaner (post-winter) patio, opt for a decent pressure washer. Be sure to also check, in addition to your patio floor, vertical surfaces such as walls and fences.
Setting the mood or vibe for an event is all about the details. Like a comfortable seating spot for guests. But think how you can add more character to your outdoor party space, like a giant outdoor rug to spice up the seating area. Or how about crafting a dining surface out of wooden pallets for a unique picnic/outdoor dinner party scene?
And let’s not forget about the music, the drinks, the snacks…
