5 steps to get your garden ready for a summer soiree

It might not feel like it right now, but winter shall pass. And it will be replaced by much warmer, more comfortable weather and seasons called ‘spring’ and ‘summer’.

Although South Africa is still reeling from those lockdown rules and –regulations, our citizens have undoubtedly started planning their social schedules for the rest of the year. And that is exactly why our theme for today is sprucing up gardens for a summer soiree.

To get us in the mood for some al fresco socialising, we look at inspirational photos from one of South Africa’s most esteemed interior designers: Spegash Interiors, which is located in Johannesburg. Flaunting an eye-catching portfolio detailing impressive projects (and very satisfied clients), Spegash Interiors has evolved over the years to become one of the busiest design professionals in the commercial-, residential-, and retail industries. Clients interested in obtaining Spegash Interiors’ valued services are welcome to contact the firm to hear more about their commitment to colour- and fabric coordination, project management, 3D designs and renderings, plus the sourcing of appropriate accessories / decorations.

Let’s be inspired by some of Spegash Interiors’ most visually appealing gardens.



