How to improve your home with a better layout (no building!)

Home improvement is challenging, but with the right ideas we can achieve beautiful results.

Your living room is an incredibly important part of your home. It's where you entertain guests, relax on the weekends, watch your favourite movies, cuddle up with your best book and snuggle with your loved ones.

The trick is to have a living room that is comfortable and functional with enough decor and furniture to make it cosy and personal. However, it shouldn't be too cluttered or crowded, especially if it is a small space.

Not to worry, though. Today at homify, we are going to give you the perfect guide for laying out your small living room. You'll end up with the trendiest, funkiest and most perfectly laid out living room on the block!