The benefits of proper indoor lighting

In the chaotic rush to give our homes and indoor spaces as much style and substance as possible (tiled options for the kitchen backsplash, scatter cushions for the living room sofas, the proper paint and wall art for the hallways… ), many of us tend to overlook a few crucial elements. And these, according to the professionals in the interior designing/decorating industry, almost always end up being the lighting fixtures/levels.
Contrary to what you may be thinking, lighting should not be the very last element you decide on for a room. That is not only because they help add to (or subtract from) the specific look and style of a space, but also because the actual illumination benefits us in various ways…
You really don’t want to get your lighting wrong if you’re working with a small room, as lighting can help with the illusion of space – and, likewise, make a room seem smaller and tighter than it actually is, especially if combined with incorrect furnishings and decorations.
homify hint: Keep your room’s dominant colour palette light and subtle (whites, greys, light browns) to help the light bounce easier from surface to surface.
Consider how the lighting in your living room compares to your bedroom’s. Isn’t that illumination for your sleeping space a tad softer and more intimate? Your choice in how you want to use your living room (i.e. formal socialising, lounging in front of the TV with family… ) will also impact the kind of lighting you should be selecting.
Think about the myriad of different activities you get up to in your kitchen: organising, washing, cooking and baking, slicing, socialising… Well, having the right lighting fixtures in the right location can make any of these activities that much easier, such as pendant above your kitchen island to illuminate your working/chopping zone.
Consider how the right fixture/design can improve activities in other parts of your home, like bedside tables for reading at night.
So, what can we regular folk do to ensure proper illumination in our homes?
First of all, break that room down bit by bit by viewing it as a cake. The most prominent layer is the base, which is the general lighting of a room. These lights, which make up the majority of a room’s lighting designs, are there so you can properly see the room and walk around it.
The cake’s second layer is your room’s task lighting. This is where you need to jot down all the different tasks you complete in that room (i.e. reading and writing at your desk in the study) so you can consider the correct lighting options.
The last part is the cake’s icing – your accent lighting. These are meant to make your room look better and also help to set the mood.
What if you could set up your home’s lighting so that you’ll never have to get confused between the different lighting layers? Of course that’s possible! With the help of a professional Electrician, group your different levels’ switches together. That way, it’s easy to get the perfect lighting for the right location, such as accent lighting for when you’re entertaining guests, or task lighting for when you’re reading in the living room.
homify hint: A dimmer switch allows you much more control over your lighting’s brightness levels.
Don’t discount those subtle colours of your lighting bulbs, for they make one massive difference to how a room look and feels. From white light to warmer yellowish and cooler bluish, consider the effect that your choice in lights will have on your room – and then let a professional at the lighting store also voice their opinion to ensure you walk out with the proper lights for your home.
