The benefits of proper indoor lighting

In the chaotic rush to give our homes and indoor spaces as much style and substance as possible (tiled options for the kitchen backsplash, scatter cushions for the living room sofas, the proper paint and wall art for the hallways… ), many of us tend to overlook a few crucial elements. And these, according to the professionals in the interior designing/decorating industry, almost always end up being the lighting fixtures/levels.

Contrary to what you may be thinking, lighting should not be the very last element you decide on for a room. That is not only because they help add to (or subtract from) the specific look and style of a space, but also because the actual illumination benefits us in various ways…