​10 Decadent Dining Rooms

Ah, the dining room; our trusted friend when it comes to hosting a dinner party, which helps us remember the important things in life: good times and good food.

In that spirit, we wish to celebrate the trusty dining room by showing off 10 beautiful examples, each one in a different design. From classic to Asian, and from modern to Mediterranean, each of our examples flaunts its own layouts, colours, and décor.

And to get into the spirit of dining, we are adding our choice of dish to each example that we think would go simply splendid together.

So, have a seat, and enjoy having your imagination (and maybe taste buds) tickled.