​A Modern Makeover For a 60s House

The day you wake up and realise that what you see around you (in your own house, of course) is no longer what you want, is the day you need to make a change. Sometimes it will be drastic, like moving to another house; other times less dramatic, like making a few chops and changes.

Such was the case with our architectural discovery for today. A typical suburban family realised that their little residence was no longer desirable for their lifestyle. Some transformation was needed in order to catch up with the demands of modern life, and German architectural firm ONE!CONTACT was just the group of professionals for the job.

Let’s see how a house, built in 1963, gained more space, more light, more ventilation, and just an overall fantastic makeover.