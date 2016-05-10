​A Modern Makeover For a 60s House

The day you wake up and realise that what you see around you (in your own house, of course) is no longer what you want, is the day you need to make a change. Sometimes it will be drastic, like moving to another house; other times less dramatic, like making a few chops and changes.
Such was the case with our architectural discovery for today. A typical suburban family realised that their little residence was no longer desirable for their lifestyle. Some transformation was needed in order to catch up with the demands of modern life, and German architectural firm ONE!CONTACT was just the group of professionals for the job.
Let’s see how a house, built in 1963, gained more space, more light, more ventilation, and just an overall fantastic makeover.
Part of the transformation included adding new space to the house, which was done on the rear side, facing the garden. This new space is given away only by its flat roof, which stands out most strikingly from the rest of the house’s raised roof.
However, since the new addition makes use of the same crisp white paint and steel grey tones for window- and door frames, it blends in perfectly with the old structure.
To combat those harsh German winters, insulation was also added.
To achieve a more open and brighter interior, a portion of walls were demolished. Gone are the small rooms, gone are the narrow hallways and dim corners, and hello to a spacious open plan!
Today, the ground floor is where the new and open living room intermingles with the dining area and kitchen. And thanks to those fantastic glass sliding doors, an abundance of natural light flows inside, making the interiors even more spacious and clear.
The living room is housed in the newly added addition, which, of course, boasts those amazing sliding doors that open up onto the garden. But notice the two skylights in the ceiling, both of which inject a strong dose of light into this social space of the house.
Imagine watching a rainstorm through those skylights, with a cup of hot tea or glass of red wine to keep you company. And with that modern fireplace in the background, the setting could not get any more perfect!
The wooden floors are decked out in a dirt-brown tone, which contrasts most superbly with the snow-white walls, while cinnamon-brown leather couches meet in the middle.
Located a few feet away from the spacious living room is the very elegant kitchen. Taking their cues from the walls, the appliances adorn the same snow-white tones that help the interiors achieve a visual spaciousness that is both charming and graceful.
Bright white tones, clean modern lines, sufficient working space, and practical equipment combine to make this one of the most perfect modern kitchens.
And although it’s not visible in our image, that extractor fan, which is located securely in the ceiling, descends quite stunningly from above whenever its assistance is required!
With all the elegant neutrals flowing from room to room, one would not expect a candy-red colour to make a surprise appearance. But indeed, that is exactly what the staircase conjures up. That red carpet, when combined with the crispiness of the hand railing and walls, brings forth a most striking contrast, both in terms of colours and styles.
In continuing with those sleek and slim designs and neutral tones of the house (apart from that stunning staircase, of course), the bathroom brings forth sober and high-quality materials to offer style and comfort. Grey stone and dark wood make a most captivating contrast against those pure white walls, ensuring that this bathroom is not just about a pretty space, but about decent character.