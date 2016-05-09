​The Extraordinary Family Home

Today on homify 360°, we travel all the way to Argentina to sneak a peek at a family home that is nothing short of astonishing. Why? It flaunts a chic modern style, and yet it maintains a unique style of its own. It offers plenty of space and legroom, but doesn’t substitute any comfort or luxury to do so. And it displays a very harmonious combination of hard materials, like wood and concrete, yet its interiors look fantastically soft and warm.

A place like this sounds quite unimaginable, yet Estudio Geya managed to create such a residence with total dedication to aesthetic quality.