​The Extraordinary Family Home

Today on homify 360°, we travel all the way to Argentina to sneak a peek at a family home that is nothing short of astonishing. Why? It flaunts a chic modern style, and yet it maintains a unique style of its own. It offers plenty of space and legroom, but doesn’t substitute any comfort or luxury to do so. And it displays a very harmonious combination of hard materials, like wood and concrete, yet its interiors look fantastically soft and warm.
A place like this sounds quite unimaginable, yet Estudio Geya managed to create such a residence with total dedication to aesthetic quality.
With its flat roof and two floors, the house fits into the typical category of modern styles, yet it also stands out. There is something decidedly minimalistic about its style; a very straightforward approach in its design.
Could it be the combination of concrete, wood and glass? Or is it the simple, neutral tones that allow the house to fit so perfectly into its surroundings, yet flaunt a striking presence?
That contrast achieved by combining transparent, opaque, and semi-transparent surfaces presents the house with a very dynamic look; a vision that is sure to make any passerby do a double take.
Viewing the house from the rear, it is clear that this side opted for a more open vision than the street side. And who could blame it, seeing as it shares the yard with such a beautiful yet meticulously planned garden?
Glass is undoubtedly the main star, ensuring a strong link between exterior- and interior spaces; yet don’t forget about concrete and wood, which both do a terrific job at blending in and standing out.
With those generous windows that open up onto the interiors, does it not resemble a gigantic dollhouse?
Finally we get to see the interiors! And just like outside, the purity of concrete, the warmth of wood, and the transparency of glass reign supreme.
The ground floor consists of a large open space which houses the living room, dining room, and kitchen – all three areas bonded together by means of natural light and neutral colours.
Seeing the kitchen is like being at an art gallery: there are so many striking features and glamorous spaces that one wants to take it all in at once! And here we have a fourth and fifth material making their appearances: marble, offering a pleasant contrast with the sleek concrete ceiling and warm wood, as well as stainless steel, injecting the culinary art zone with some shine.
Clearly the neutral colour scheme deserves special recognition, and since it works so fabulously on the outsides and in the social areas, they decided to let it adorn the bedrooms too. Wise choice!
Vertical blinds (also called track blinds) are used for the window treatment, which is perfect for sliding doors and large windows. And since their light grey tones play so deliciously with the beiges and browns of the interiors, they are most welcome.
The bathroom here is not just the place where you go to wash or answer nature’s calls. It is a dream oasis where we can truly take our time while admiring its high-quality materials, exquisite design, and modern features.
