More stock and styles: The Deborah Garth Klay™ collection

Located in Johannesburg, Deborah Garth Interior Design International was founded by its owner, professional designer Deborah Garth, in March 1992. And since then, this interior-design firm has continued to amaze and impress with its commitment to high-end residential-, corporate- and retail- designs with a unique (and sometimes super lavish) touch.

Consisting of a first-rate team of contractors, sub-contractors, related industry professionals, suppliers and artisan designers, Deborah Garth Interior Design International clients (whether they’re located in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, KwaZulu-Natal, or overseas) have not only become accustomed to these experts’ unique take on excellence, but have also come to expect nothing less.

Thus, it is no secret why Deborah Garth has been the recipient of some of the industry’s most prestigious awards, including ‘The global brands award for the most innovative interior designer 2019/2020’. Today, this impressive company, which continues to amaze with one project after another, specialises in different areas of interior design, including:

• High-end residential designs

• Corporate (office) spaces

• Retail design

• Hospitality (such as hotels and game lodges)

• Exceptional kitchen styles and designs.

Aside from Deborah’s passion for design, her innovation has also greatly contributed to her company’s success. Which made perfect sense as to why she decided to expand her brand via new ranges of signature custom-crafted pieces, which include:

• Wallpaper

• Rugs

• Furniture

• Hand-made crockery.

And it is this last one that we particularly want to focus on today…



