More stock and styles: The Deborah Garth Klay™ collection

Located in Johannesburg, Deborah Garth Interior Design International was founded by its owner, professional designer Deborah Garth, in March 1992. And since then, this interior-design firm has continued to amaze and impress with its commitment to high-end residential-, corporate- and retail- designs with a unique (and sometimes super lavish) touch.
Consisting of a first-rate team of contractors, sub-contractors, related industry professionals, suppliers and artisan designers, Deborah Garth Interior Design International clients (whether they’re located in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, KwaZulu-Natal, or overseas) have not only become accustomed to these experts’ unique take on excellence, but have also come to expect nothing less.
Thus, it is no secret why Deborah Garth has been the recipient of some of the industry’s most prestigious awards, including ‘The global brands award for the most innovative interior designer 2019/2020’. Today, this impressive company, which continues to amaze with one project after another, specialises in different areas of interior design, including:
• High-end residential designs
• Corporate (office) spaces
• Retail design
• Hospitality (such as hotels and game lodges)
• Exceptional kitchen styles and designs.
Aside from Deborah’s passion for design, her innovation has also greatly contributed to her company’s success. Which made perfect sense as to why she decided to expand her brand via new ranges of signature custom-crafted pieces, which include:
• Wallpaper
• Rugs
• Furniture
• Hand-made crockery.
And it is this last one that we particularly want to focus on today…
For Deborah Garth Interior Design International, design and inspiration are not exclusive to living room sofas and bedroom headboards. After all, Deborah Garth, has always had a fascination with beautiful object d'art and crockery and the way in which these pieces could:
• Enhance the visual look and functionality of a space, and
• Impress on their very own.
Her next move was to combine these two elements in a special way in a hand-crafted range called Klay™, inspired by artisanal craft and high-end modern design with a consideration for the environment.
These crockery pieces turned out to be more popular than anticipated, as the first set sold out in under a week. Fortunately, as more orders were placed, Deborah Garth decided to enhance this unique little collection with some new additions…
Clearly, more and more South Africans desired authentic, hand-made, designer products from a reputable professional. And so, the Klay™ range returned with more unique pieces to further tickle clients’ interest.
Today, anybody interested in Deborah Garth Interior Design International’s brilliant Klay™ range can access the online store to relish in the various products (cake plates, tumbler cups, side plates, pasta bowls… ) in a choice of six colours to complement just about any colour palette: bronze, white, light grey, peacock, light green, and black.
From kitchen / dining room goodies to more private spaces, let’s be inspired by these Trendy ideas for 2020’s modern bathroom designs.