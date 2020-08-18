A completed interior-design project by CS Design

A little while ago we spoke about the interior-design services of Sandton-based CS Design and this company’s venture to undertake design services for clients while still in lockdown. Well, the idea was not only genius but also practical, for today we get to see the splendid results of a client who took advantage of this proposal.

But first, some more information on CS Design. The company was founded by Carin Shardelow, who began her design career in 1985 in London with an interior design course. This led to a stint in New York City to gain more experience and kick-start some decent networking, and The Big Apple also happens to be where CS Design was started. Today, this interior-design firm in Johannesburg continues to juggle numerous projects (in both the residential- and commercial fields) to inflate its portfolio, which speaks of a delightful variety of projects completed both locally and overseas (UK and New York).