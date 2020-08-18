A completed interior-design project by CS Design

A little while ago we spoke about the interior-design services of Sandton-based CS Design and this company’s venture to undertake design services for clients while still in lockdown. Well, the idea was not only genius but also practical, for today we get to see the splendid results of a client who took advantage of this proposal.
But first, some more information on CS Design. The company was founded by Carin Shardelow, who began her design career in 1985 in London with an interior design course. This led to a stint in New York City to gain more experience and kick-start some decent networking, and The Big Apple also happens to be where CS Design was started. Today, this interior-design firm in Johannesburg continues to juggle numerous projects (in both the residential- and commercial fields) to inflate its portfolio, which speaks of a delightful variety of projects completed both locally and overseas (UK and New York).
Needless to say, the professionals of CS Design are super excited about their very first design project that was completed while South Africa was still under severe lockdown.
But how did this project, the style-up of a townhouse in Bloubergstrand (Cape Town), see the light of day, you ask?
Well, all communication between client and designer happened online and/or via phone. In addition, all planning and design presentations for the interiors were implemented remotely, thanks to technological advances.
The smaller, easier DIY renovations and add-ons were completed by the client themselves. And at the final stages of the project (when lockdown regulations were eased a bit), the experts of CS Design made a site visit for the more difficult, finishing touches.
Quite the easy, straightforward approach, don’t you agree?
First, the heart of this home: the kitchen. A neutral, earthy colour palette takes control of the cooking space, which has a convenient U-shaped layout complete with a charming little peninsula / breakfast bar to effectively separate the cooking zone from the rest of the room.
Some of the updated kitchen changes include a brand-new backsplash (this one featuring a much cleaner and calmer design and colour scheme), more modern lighting fixtures, and a more subtle style for the cabinetry.
A hop and a skip from the breakfast bar is where we find the dining zone, seamlessly forming part of this welcoming open-plan layout. New pendants (in an eye-catching symmetrical design) ensure a detailed vertical space, while the new dining set (including those cool-blue upholstered chairs) seems ripe and ready for a sun-lit breakfast.
Aiding in this open-plan layout is the seating zone / living room, effectively separated from the dining area by the two wing-back chairs. Cool blues and greens in the furnishings and accessories ensure a visual link with the dining chairs. And even the wall art adds a fresh, nautical vibe to the interiors – after all, the well-loved Blouberg beach is within walking distance!
Let’s relish in a few more visuals that further detail this impressive (and remotely completed) design project by CS Design.
