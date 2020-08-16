6 style tips for your TV wall

Where are the days when our gigantic television sets were displayed on / hidden in bulky armoires or TV cabinets? In the past, luckily! Because thanks to ingenious designers and creators (and other professionals in the architectural/design industries) thinking outside the box, modern-day living rooms and TV dens have also embraced a more subtle style. And of course that includes the TVs themselves, with modern flat-screens replacing those big (and super heavy) pieces most of us grew up with.
But just because you have a beautiful new flat-screen in your living room does not necessarily mean you should display it loudly and proudly. In fact, we’re about to teach you some ways to decorate around your large black rectangle to make it less prominent and more stylish.
Let’s see how…
It’s quite hard to walk into a house these days and not find a compact, wall-mounted TV cabinet which introduces a slim and simple style into the room. Oh, and did we mention that this option is ideal for saving precious floor space?
But how do you introduce style and detail around your little black box? Easy: with art, books, photographs, and other décor accessories.
homify hint: Surround your flat-screen with colourful book displays to add a kaleidoscope of colours to your living room’s look.
By installing backlighting or LED strip lights around your TV screen (or even behind the back panelling), your TV wall’s look is perfectly elevated. Just ensure the design enhances the existing style of your TV / living room. For example, if you are all about lavish looks, you may want to consider designing that TV wall with backlit onyx. If you’d rather include a sense of vibrancy in your TV-watching space, some coloured LED strip lights could do the trick.
There’s no reason why renters shouldn’t be able to style up their TV walls. For less permanent options, we usually go with wall decals which can easily be removed without damaging the wall. In addition, there are also various wallpaper designs which can be easily applied and removed without losing your deposit.
Just remember that the design you choose should sort of detract from your TV, but not compete with it. Thus, something very detailed, like song lyrics or a high-detail wall painting, might not be the best options.
Instead of trying to cover up your TV wall, how about leaving as much of it open as possible? We love the idea of modern / contemporary TV units that are low and elongated. This ensures the TV is placed at a comfortable height, leaves most of the back wall open (perfect if you want to opt for a focal piece, like exposed brick cladding) while also adding new surfaces for additional décor/accessories like candles, potted plants, etc.
For a visual balance, flank your TV with two nearly identical arrangements of items. But don’t think that you are limited to just one item on each side (like a table lamp or vase). Show off your creative side and craft symmetrical groups of three or five (uneven numbers are more stylish) objects such as framed photos, wall sconces, matching potted plants, etc.
Not one for regular TV watching, or maybe you just don’t want to look at that flat black box every day? Hide it behind a wall-mounted TV cabinet’s doors – just because it has doors doesn’t mean it has to have a big and bulky design like those TV cabinets from 20+ years ago.
homify hint: Mirrors or art panels on your TV cabinet doors can add extra style/detail to your living room.
