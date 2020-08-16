6 style tips for your TV wall

Where are the days when our gigantic television sets were displayed on / hidden in bulky armoires or TV cabinets? In the past, luckily! Because thanks to ingenious designers and creators (and other professionals in the architectural/design industries) thinking outside the box, modern-day living rooms and TV dens have also embraced a more subtle style. And of course that includes the TVs themselves, with modern flat-screens replacing those big (and super heavy) pieces most of us grew up with.

But just because you have a beautiful new flat-screen in your living room does not necessarily mean you should display it loudly and proudly. In fact, we’re about to teach you some ways to decorate around your large black rectangle to make it less prominent and more stylish.

Let’s see how…