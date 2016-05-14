Before and After: Run Down to Super Cool

Spanish architects, Fernanda Isola, are funky and trendy, which is why when they saw this boring and drab home, they transformed it like they had a magic wand.
Today at homify, we are going to witness just how they managed to do this by focusing on the kitchen. We will see intricate detail and unique design. We will see bold colours and beautiful patterns. We will see how creativity and functionality collide.
The main lesson from today's ideabook is how a home can be completely transformed with a fresh coat of paint and an expert eye!
If we look at the collage of photographs from the kitchen, we can see that it used to be a very plain, white colour with yellow finishes—a very 70's look and feel. It was also incredibly cluttered!
Look at the photograph of the oven and stove—there are pots, pans and cutlery all over it. There are all sorts of condiments piled up next to the stove as well.
In the photograph of the sinks, we can also there are all sorts of items piled around it. This isn't a very big kitchen, so lots of items create a very crowded and messy space. It also makes it look dark in some areas.
Look at these tips for cleaning your kitchen equipment, so that your kitchen always looks sparkling clean.
Can you believe the transformation?
The designers have created a multi-coloured kitchen with all sorts of character and style.
The cabinets have been replaced with modern, white cupboards and drawers. These allow for all condiments, cutlery and crockery to be stored away, out of sight. This leaves the counter tops bare and minimalist, which creates a lot more space, making the kitchen seem bigger. It also makes it a much neater and less cluttered space.
When you have a neat and clean kitchen, you are inspired to cook up a storm! Read why a good cook needs a gourmet kitchen.
The designers have done something that we don't often see in a kitchen. They've opted for pink floors!
These pink floors work beautifully with the wallpaper that has been used between the upper cabinets and the counter tops. The wallpaper is bright and colourful, like a patchwork quilt. Don't you love how there are different colours, bringing yellows, blues, greens, oranges, reds and purples into the space. There are all sorts of different shapes and objects too!
This type of wallpaper creates a very cheerful atmosphere , showing us how important wallpaper can be for a space.
Have a look through the homify kitchen products to see how you can spice up your kitchen.
If we zoom in on the sink area, we can see that it's like chalk and cheese compared to the sink area that we saw in the first images. They've opted for a sleek, rectangle sink with a shiny, silver tap. There is a simple, drying rack next to the sink but otherwise this area is clean and minimalist.
You'll also notice that there is a very plain grey blind and simple white counter tops, which are offset by the colourful wallpaper and pink floors. Remember to pair neutral colours with bright colours—you don't want to overdo it.
Don't you think this kitchen is absolutely magnificent!