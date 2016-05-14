Before and After: Run Down to Super Cool

Spanish architects, Fernanda Isola, are funky and trendy, which is why when they saw this boring and drab home, they transformed it like they had a magic wand.

Today at homify, we are going to witness just how they managed to do this by focusing on the kitchen. We will see intricate detail and unique design. We will see bold colours and beautiful patterns. We will see how creativity and functionality collide.

The main lesson from today's ideabook is how a home can be completely transformed with a fresh coat of paint and an expert eye!