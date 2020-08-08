A stunning farmhouse-style residence in Johannesburg

Ever since the company was established in 1996, Francois Marais Architects has evolved to become one of South Africa’s most esteemed architectural giants. Operating from two branches (in Johannesburg and Cape Town), Francois Marais Architects specialises in the design of energy efficient and green-star rated buildings for both commercial- and residential spaces.
Today, the firm’s portfolio reads like a collection of first-rate designs, clear evidence of the company’s commitment to high-class results and satisfied clientele.
Let’s take a look at one such a design: a farmhouse-style residence in bustling Johannesburg.
It's not often we jump into a project from the back (or, as in this case, the side). But after viewing this majestic design that wonderfully opens up to the yard, can you really blame us?
See the brilliant manner in which small, subtle nods to the rustic/farmhouse style (i.e. exposed wooden ceiling beams, raw timber and exposed brick, etc.) have been peppered all over to complement the modern design as opposed to distract from it.
Taking up its double-storey design with pride, this modern structure perfectly combines space, function and form to craft a most practical (and visually stunning) structure—both indoor and out. And it's clear as day that this design is meant to blur the lines between the interiors and exteriors. And why not?
From poolside loungers to interior dining zones, these various socialising- and relaxation spots (it's no secret that they subtly blur into one another for optimum functionality) are all about providing these homeowners (and their guests) with options. Options for relaxation, options for socialising, etc.
Of course we didn't forget about this modern house's front façade. And as you can see, the front design is not nearly as open or welcoming as the side one (thanks to factors like privacy and security). But of course it's easy to pick up the visual links that ensure the house's entire look and style is perfectly consistent. That's thanks to the choice in building materials, patterns and textures (we love us some exposed brick wall), clean earthy/neutral colours, plus the lack of overly ornate surfaces and finishes – less is, after all, more!
Let’s get a glimpse of some more angles before we bid this modern family home (with its deliciously rustic farmhouse style) goodbye.
