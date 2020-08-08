A stunning farmhouse-style residence in Johannesburg

Ever since the company was established in 1996, Francois Marais Architects has evolved to become one of South Africa’s most esteemed architectural giants. Operating from two branches (in Johannesburg and Cape Town), Francois Marais Architects specialises in the design of energy efficient and green-star rated buildings for both commercial- and residential spaces.

Today, the firm’s portfolio reads like a collection of first-rate designs, clear evidence of the company’s commitment to high-class results and satisfied clientele.

Let’s take a look at one such a design: a farmhouse-style residence in bustling Johannesburg.