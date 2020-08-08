Your browser is out-of-date.

A stunning farmhouse-style residence in Johannesburg

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Farmstyle residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Ever since the company was established in 1996, Francois Marais Architects has evolved to become one of South Africa’s most esteemed architectural giants. Operating from two branches (in Johannesburg and Cape Town), Francois Marais Architects specialises in the design of energy efficient and green-star rated buildings for both commercial- and residential spaces.

Today, the firm’s portfolio reads like a collection of first-rate designs, clear evidence of the company’s commitment to high-class results and satisfied clientele. 

Let’s take a look at one such a design: a farmhouse-style residence in bustling Johannesburg. 

A stately design

Farmstyle residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Farmstyle residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

It's not often we jump into a project from the back (or, as in this case, the side). But after viewing this majestic design that wonderfully opens up to the yard, can you really blame us?

See the brilliant manner in which small, subtle nods to the rustic/farmhouse style (i.e. exposed wooden ceiling beams, raw timber and exposed brick, etc.) have been peppered all over to complement the modern design as opposed to distract from it. 

A modern marvel

Farmstyle residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Farmstyle residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Taking up its double-storey design with pride, this modern structure perfectly combines space, function and form to craft a most practical (and visually stunning) structure—both indoor and out. And it's clear as day that this design is meant to blur the lines between the interiors and exteriors. And why not? 

Total relaxation

Farmstyle residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Pool
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Farmstyle residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

From poolside loungers to interior dining zones, these various socialising- and relaxation spots (it's no secret that they subtly blur into one another for optimum functionality) are all about providing these homeowners (and their guests) with options. Options for relaxation, options for socialising, etc.

The front side

Farmstyle residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Farmstyle residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Of course we didn't forget about this modern house's front façade. And as you can see, the front design is not nearly as open or welcoming as the side one (thanks to factors like privacy and security). But of course it's easy to pick up the visual links that ensure the house's entire look and style is perfectly consistent. That's thanks to the choice in building materials, patterns and textures (we love us some exposed brick wall), clean earthy/neutral colours, plus the lack of overly ornate surfaces and finishes – less is, after all, more!

Let’s get a glimpse of some more angles before we bid this modern family home (with its deliciously rustic farmhouse style) goodbye.

Farmstyle residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Farmstyle residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Farmstyle residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Farmstyle residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Farmstyle residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Patios
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Farmstyle residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Farmstyle residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Farmstyle residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

We’ve got a few bright ideas to share with you! Check out Interior Design 101: Lighting your dining room…  

Are you inspired by this house design?

