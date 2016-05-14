A Small House With a Big Heart

Japan is a country which is rich in culture and tradition, but also at the frontlines of innovation and design. Today, we will look at an impressive project from this wonderful country, combining minimalist design with natural, warm materials.

The Jozu house is a compact, but versatile home located on the outskirts of an upscale residential area in Tsu, Mie Prefecture. Wakayama Architects, the firm responsible for the project, wanted to create a modern building with a sense of personality. It is not difficult to concede that they achieved this goal.

A mixture of wood and modern building materials creates a contemporary residence well suited to our times and the needs related to it. Let's go take a look…