Before and After: The Perfect Attic Conversion

So, hopefully you have seen quite a number of before and after projects here with us on homify, indicating to us all just what is possible with a little imagination and somewhat of a budget. Today, however, we will surely look at a renovation project that is more particular than its predecessors.
Within the confines of a mere 5 square meters in an attic room, Mint Design, based in Toulouse, have transformed a storage compartment into a beautiful second bathroom! If this seems unlikely for such a small space, wait till you see how stylishly it has been done!
Please join us to take a look at this compact renovation—a before and after that may seems small, but makes the world of difference!
The site which is to be the subject of the transformation we are about to witness, had clearly been a bit of a mess before this intervention. The small room, situated in the attic of the owner's house, had previously only been used as a storage area for items which are not frequently used. As we can all see from this image, it was probably not a very pleasant space to find yourself in. It is cluttered and dirty, and clearly the built-in cupboard is not the best use of the space in an optimal fashion.
Well, let's not get too judgemental, attics can be very difficult to work with. It usually comprises of little space and awkward angles, limiting the number of uses each attic room can actually have. An attic can, however, be an invaluable asset if you know how to use it right, and you can see this statement in action in our ideabook on: How to create the perfect attic flat.
Since we are dealing with a much smaller space than what would be necessary for an attic flat, let's take a look at what Mint Design did with this one…
Don't worry, you are not alone. We also find it hard to believe that we are looking at the same space we saw in the previous picture! The tiny attic store room had been transformed into an entire bathroom. Who knew it was possible in such a small space?
The first notable change is the renewal of the walls. It had all been re-plastered and painted brilliantly white, so as to deal with the problem of the dull and dirty walls we saw before. The whiteness of the affair also serves to enlarge the perceived space, making the room feel much bigger than its 5 square meters. The huge mirror placed above the sink area further promotes this, as it reflects light and creates a sense of depth where there had been none.
Now here is a close-up of the walls and floor in the corner of the old attic room. it is clear that the initial intention had been to create an ornamental floor with mosaic. Surely this had looked quite artistic and beautiful back in the day. Now, however, it looks terrible. The stone tiles are dull and warn, grime and calcium has built up everywhere along the mosaic, and the walls itself are faded. It is altogether a very depressing sight indeed.
The designers had found the perfect spot to place the shower for this new and modern bathroom in the attic. What had once been that dull and grimy corner, has blossomed into a cool and minimal shower.
In stark contrast to the white that expands the walls, the tiles for the shower floor are pure black. This gives the space a modern look, and the play between negative and positive space serves to uphold the visual balance and to expand the sense of size in the room.
What we can say for sure by looking at the room before, is that it is already quite old, and that the attic had not been built or designed to accommodate any noteworthy features. That is why the materials used for this room seems of such low quality. No wonder it had never amounted to anything but a shabby old storage room… There is no doubt that the attic was in a desperate need of an update, and it seems like the owners of the house were in need of another bathroom. Problem solved!
The new room cannot be further from the old, as we can see in this image. The materials used in the transformation are of high quality, and in a minimalist style. This is a very fashionable look in live with current design trends, but the high quality and simplicity of these materials will remain timeless.
The designers also chose to fill the bathroom with plants, which is an essential way of making the most of a small space and bringing life and vibrancy to any room. We certainly think this is a job very well done.