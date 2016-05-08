Before and After: The Perfect Attic Conversion

The site which is to be the subject of the transformation we are about to witness, had clearly been a bit of a mess before this intervention. The small room, situated in the attic of the owner's house, had previously only been used as a storage area for items which are not frequently used. As we can all see from this image, it was probably not a very pleasant space to find yourself in. It is cluttered and dirty, and clearly the built-in cupboard is not the best use of the space in an optimal fashion.

Well, let's not get too judgemental, attics can be very difficult to work with. It usually comprises of little space and awkward angles, limiting the number of uses each attic room can actually have. An attic can, however, be an invaluable asset if you know how to use it right, and you can see this statement in action in our ideabook on: How to create the perfect attic flat.

Since we are dealing with a much smaller space than what would be necessary for an attic flat, let's take a look at what Mint Design did with this one…