​From Deserted Attic To Fun-Filled Playpen

They say a change is as good as a holiday; well, sometimes a simple change won’t cut it, and you need to resort to a batch of elbow grease and good old-fashioned hard work to achieve striking results.

Such is the case in our discovery for today: BCM, located in north-western France, saw potential and promise where others saw a crumbling attic space. They knew that the wooden beams in the decaying attic had character and history, and that simply demolishing everything in sight was out of the question. Therefore, a lot of preparation and planning was combined with modern building techniques to preserve those stunning wooden features.

The end result? A gorgeous extra room that was definitely worth the hard work. But don’t take our word for it – see for yourself!