​From Deserted Attic To Fun-Filled Playpen

They say a change is as good as a holiday; well, sometimes a simple change won’t cut it, and you need to resort to a batch of elbow grease and good old-fashioned hard work to achieve striking results.
Such is the case in our discovery for today: BCM, located in north-western France, saw potential and promise where others saw a crumbling attic space. They knew that the wooden beams in the decaying attic had character and history, and that simply demolishing everything in sight was out of the question. Therefore, a lot of preparation and planning was combined with modern building techniques to preserve those stunning wooden features.
The end result? A gorgeous extra room that was definitely worth the hard work. But don’t take our word for it – see for yourself!
Ruins, rubble, and an overall depressing sight. Yes, that is definitely what jumps out when we view the ‘before’ image, but our owner and architect saw something else: a vision that was hidden in those beautiful wooden beams. And, clearly, that was enough to make them want to save this space, along with the superb ceiling height that this attic affords the house.
Those wooden beams are here to stay! After treating them to a gorgeous stain (for beautification and protection, we can only assume), they look simply remarkable when paired with those crisp white walls.
A light, sandy-coloured laminate floor was brought in, making for a soft and inviting surface where you just want to walk around barefoot.
None of the charm and character that this attic previously possessed was lost in the renovation project; it just received a brand new outfit that makes it ideal for this playpen for busy little ones.
Before BCM took control of this project, this attic space was left in serious disrepair. You know a room has hit rock bottom when its floor beams are exposed, revealing torn scraps of sub-par insulation.
But where there’s a will, there’s most definitely a way, and here on homify that way always takes a stylish turn for the better!
Enter a good dose of TLC and hard work, and ta-da! The entire attic floor has been transformed into practical and beautiful spaces that befit the modern family most splendidly. From ruined and empty to brand-new and spacious, the room flaunts its crisp white walls and dark wooden beams with a hint of pride.
Although we can just imagine what this space will look like once décor and furniture are brought in, we are already worlds away from where we started!
A playpen for my children? Not in this hole!
We don’t blame you for thinking that, as no person in their right mind would send their child into this dark place. But the owners must possess the gift of premonition, as they trusted BCM to transform this space into a stylish and fun-filled zone for their youngsters.
We can say for certain that we would have no trust issues when it comes to this renovated attic spaces serving as a playpen. That little slide is too adorable for words, and the new wooden floor, although very modern, fits most charmingly into this new room that is sure to become everything from a spaceship to a princess castle in those youngsters’ imaginative minds.
And thanks to the neutral colour palette, any additional furniture, toys or décor (whether blue or pink, green or purple) will fit in most strikingly.
