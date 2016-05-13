Brand New Inside Out

London-based experts, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects, know modern architecture. They are leaders in their field, combining top quality designs and out of this world style, which come together in harmony like a perfectly orchestrated band.
Today, we are going to take it one step further and witness how this stellar team have transformed an old-school home into a modern masterpiece that even the hippest of hipsters would love to live in.
Our first image of this home shows us that it is grand in size and holds all sorts of potential, but it hasn't had some love or care in the last little while. The home is very old-school and traditional, with windows, doors and a little conservatory that looks like it comes out of the 1980's. While the face brick is lovely and classic, it needs a little bit of attention and maintenance.
You'll also notice that this area is very cluttered and crowded, with chairs, pot plants, gardening tools and even dustbins. This makes for a very messy space, giving guests the first impression of an untidy home.
This home looks so much neater and so much more appealing! And yet not too much has been changed. The designers have worked with the original structure and face brick, maintaining the classic and traditional look and feel. How quaint does this home look?
They've updated the window frames with a fresh lick of paint, which makes a huge difference!
If we go around to the back of the house, we can see it has been completely transformed compared to the first image that we saw of this house.
For starters, the designers have built a deck, which utilises that potential that we saw in the first image, using up the wasted space that was being used for gardening equipment and chairs. This opens the house up onto the back garden.
The doors and windows have all been replaced, again opening the house up completely. We love the skylights that have been placed in the roof! The conservatory has also been removed, giving the inhabitants more opportunity to enjoy the outdoors by actually being outdoors.
You'll notice that the space is very neat and tidy, with a manicured lawn and no gardening tools in sight. Invest in a garage or shed so that you too can keep your garden looking neat and sophisticated.
While the outside of the home may be traditional and classic, the inside is modern and trendy. The designers have created a white and minimalist interior, where natural light dominates. Here we can see how the skylights and the large, glass windows allow the sunshine to filter into this space, creating a bright and beautiful home.
There is no need to over decorate a space like this, which is why you'll notice that the designers have just added touches here and there—a gorgeous vase of purple flowers, an artwork and of course, trendy and funky lighting to create a soft glow at night time. Functional items are all that is necessary.
If we look around the rest of the home, we can see that the home is an open plan design with the rooms folding into one another. This works so well with the white walls and natural light, that comes in through the wide variety of windows and doors.
The dining room is simple and sophisticated, with plain wooden furniture that is not ostentatious or too lavish. This suits the very neutral colours that have been used throughout this space.
You can always add a splash of colour to this kind of environment, however. These designers have opted for yellow lights that hang from the ceiling, but you can go for whatever suits your style and preferences. Add a brightly coloured artwork or place colourful cushion on the dining room chairs.
The kitchen is where we end off this fabulous tour of this impressive Before & After, where we can see how the neutral colours work wonderfully in this space. White is a great colour for the kitchen because it is sleek and hygienic, while the yellow lampshade is very cheerful and modern.
The open plan kitchen is also incredibly social, especially for a family home. It allows for the chef to still chat to those who are watching television in the living room or sipping wine in the dining room.
These designers have brought everything together in perfect harmony. Don't you think these design elements come together like a perfect orchestra?