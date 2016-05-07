​The Country House With A Modern Twist

When it comes to building materials, we have a range of options to consider. Sticking with one material or mixing a few is also a choice, depending on the style and layout you (or the architect) are planning.
Two materials that have always been very popular (and have stood the test of time) are concrete and wood. Each brings his own unique set of advantages, not to mention exquisite textures and patterns to the table, making for two splendid choices.
UK architectural firm Baufritz (UK) Ltd. clearly realize the benefits of working with these materials, and decided to double up by combining the two. One of their creations, located in Essex, England, proudly flaunts its striking vision that combines these two materials quite marvellously.
Let’s take a closer look…
With dense, forest-like settings for the landscape, the house looks quite striking as its straight lines and detailed structure contrasts with the rural surroundings. The modern style proves to be a unique choice for a country setting.
A metal awning (a third material making a surprise appearance) announces the main entrance, framed splendidly by a tiny vegetation outline.
The rear view shows us just how prominent that wooden volume is. With two floors, the main building flaunts its linear timber coating with delicate precision. Here on the top floor, five bedrooms are housed.
The vertical windows are key elements in this project; besides adding character, they were placed in precise locations in order to allow for maximum landscape views from the interiors.
Looking at this view, can you guess the hobby of the owner? The answer: gardening, as he looks after his plants, flowers, beddings and exterior settings with military precision.
Sliding panels on the windows’ outside offers a range of benefits for this house, such as cancelling out wind noise. In addition, it also allows the owners to decide on the amount of lighting they want to allow on the inside, without the hassle of hanging curtains or drapes (a very clever alternative for the people who find window treatment an obstacle when it comes to the interior décor schemes and colour palettes).
Looks can be deceiving, as is proven once we set foot inside. One would expect a wooden house in a rural area to consist of rustic furniture and antique elements. That is clearly not the case here, as the interior settings make use of chic pieces and glamorous colours.
Thanks to the generous sliding doors, a flood of natural light is allowed inside, delightfully brightening up the space.
And just see how striking the blue palette works with the neutral background (white walls and light brown floor).
We all know the benefits that open-floor plans bring to a home, and here we once again see the charming openness and free-flowing vibe that is possible once a few walls come down.
The stunning blue living room shares its room with the kitchen and dining area, with all three areas enjoying striking garden views while being superbly illuminated by natural lighting. The dining room adds some more tranquil whites to this interior equation, made fantastically remarkable by those Scandinavian-style chairs.
And just see how terrifically those round ceiling lights interrupt the linear design that is so characteristic of the modern style.
The kitchen still remains the heart of the home, regardless of style or design. And here we see how those charming wooden floors extend all the way into the culinary zone, strongly linking up the three areas that share this open plan.
A small kitchen island was added, announcing the start of the kitchen and also giving a prime prepping spot for the cook who likes to keep one ear on the dining room conversation, and one eye on those stunning garden views.
The five bedrooms that are located on the first floor all provide cosy and relaxing atmospheres. This is due to a number of factors, not the least of which is the clever combination of simplicity and rusticity.
Here we see a dusty lilac chosen for the one bedroom, injecting a style into the resting space that is both charming and tranquil.
