​The Country House With A Modern Twist

When it comes to building materials, we have a range of options to consider. Sticking with one material or mixing a few is also a choice, depending on the style and layout you (or the architect) are planning.

Two materials that have always been very popular (and have stood the test of time) are concrete and wood. Each brings his own unique set of advantages, not to mention exquisite textures and patterns to the table, making for two splendid choices.

UK architectural firm Baufritz (UK) Ltd. clearly realize the benefits of working with these materials, and decided to double up by combining the two. One of their creations, located in Essex, England, proudly flaunts its striking vision that combines these two materials quite marvellously.

Let’s take a closer look…