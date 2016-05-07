​Heaven has an ocean view

A cool sea breeze. Waves crashing in the background. The warm sunshine beaming down on you. Yes, for many people that does sound like a good time. But what if we were to throw in a majestic ocean-side house into the mix?

Follow us all the way to Greece as we scope out one fantastic residence inspired by the classic Mediterranean and rustic design styles. Our architect of the day, Carlos Eduardo De Lacerda, is most definitely in the know when it comes to sculpting dream-like structures, as he conjured up this 800-square metre creation with utmost delicacy and dedication.

The project started all the way back in 2005 as a vacation spot where the owners could break away to the sea side with friends whenever life got out of control.

Let’s discover this magical place, dubbed very appropriately “Villa Seacrest” by its creator.