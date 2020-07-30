The renovated modern dream home in Johannesburg

Today’s dose of design inspiration comes from Modscape Architects in Pretoria. Known as one of South Africa’s most committed architectural firms, Modscape Architects stands out amongst competitors thanks to its invaluable experience working on various building projects in numerous industries (including residential, commercial, institutional, industrial… ). That means that Modscape Architects can be relied upon for not only first-rate commitment to a client’s construction project, but also a vast range of different services (such as master plan and concept design proposals, site inspections, additions and alterations, space planning and interior design, 3D design renders, and much more).
In terms of service areas, no location is out of bound. That is evidenced by the scattering of satisfied Modscape Architects clients right across the country (including Johannesburg and Cape Town).
The project we’re examining today? A modern house design situated in Kyalami, Johannesburg that required some extra space and a neat, clean-cut look for its interiors…
Presented with an existing structure, the Modscape Architects team was asked to update its design (to something more modern/minimalist), as well as include a single garage, prayer room, storeroom, study, staff quarters, plus an extra bedroom with its own en-suite bathroom.
For visual consistency, the house’s finishes were designed to match up with the look and style of the existing structure. And apparently the roof design posed a challenge for the professionals, as the client didn’t want the existing house to be influenced by the new additions/designs.
Although the house’s existing look wasn’t altered too much, the new additions (i.e. finishes, features, colours… ) all blend together brilliantly to craft a subtle style that’s neither dull nor busy.
Designing the newly added rooms, the professionals in charge looked at the existing positions of rooms, as well as the available legroom presented by the property. Both natural lighting and fresh ventilation were deemed as important, which is why the house’s new 3D renders show rooms bathing in sunshine and neatly trimmed garden views flooding indoors.
Speaking of delightful garden views, both the new study and prayer room offer splendid views of the property (as well as direct access to the garden) via generous glass doors and windows. This was also implemented after taking into account the numerous studies detailing the various benefits of being linked to nature while working indoors. As such, the newly added prayer room will also be leading outside to an exterior prayer space (due to be added/designed soon) in the garden.
While busy with the designing of the new bedroom, the experts in charge realised the potential of placing a roof over the house’s existing balcony and pyjama lounge. This allowed more flexibility in terms of legroom, as the clients are now able to better protect their furnishings and accessories from the elements (we all know how brutal that South African sun can be).
For extra functionality, a new sliding glass door was added in, conveniently opening up to a modern (and covered) balcony.
We are fully aware that these 3D renderings don't necessarily reflect the final, approved look of the property. However, it's safe to say that the design of the house's rear side (and especially the magical way in which it opens up to the fresh yard and expertly trimmed garden) deserves full marks for functionality and visual splendour.
Let’s delve into a few more images that further detail this modern family home’s new look.
