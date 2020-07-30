The renovated modern dream home in Johannesburg

Today’s dose of design inspiration comes from Modscape Architects in Pretoria. Known as one of South Africa’s most committed architectural firms, Modscape Architects stands out amongst competitors thanks to its invaluable experience working on various building projects in numerous industries (including residential, commercial, institutional, industrial… ). That means that Modscape Architects can be relied upon for not only first-rate commitment to a client’s construction project, but also a vast range of different services (such as master plan and concept design proposals, site inspections, additions and alterations, space planning and interior design, 3D design renders, and much more).

In terms of service areas, no location is out of bound. That is evidenced by the scattering of satisfied Modscape Architects clients right across the country (including Johannesburg and Cape Town).

The project we’re examining today? A modern house design situated in Kyalami, Johannesburg that required some extra space and a neat, clean-cut look for its interiors…