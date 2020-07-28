Bedroom Designs: What your Interior Designer needs to know

Founded back in 1991, CS Design has evolved considerably and is on its way to becoming one of our country’s most recognised interior-design companies. Although CS Design is located in Sandton, Johannesburg, these professionals have managed to build up quite the portfolio showcasing various projects completed across South Africa, the UK, and even New York.

Clients of CS Design are privy to a host of first-rate services including the professional creation and rendering of 3D architectural plans, mood boards and presentations, custom furniture designs, renovations, consultations, workshops, and much more.

And that certainly includes providing you with that bedroom design you’ve always dreamed about…

Speaking of which, working with an Interior Designer for any project is like granting a professional (with the appropriate skills and resources) access to your mind: only you can explain and describe what it is you want (and don’t want), but only the designer can implement it. And that includes the designing and decorating of a bedroom, which is one of the most private spaces in any home.

So, even though we are not forcing you to reveal your deepest and darkest fantasies, there are certain secrets you need to share with your choice of Interior Designer when styling up your new bedroom.

And they are…