Bedroom Designs: What your Interior Designer needs to know

Founded back in 1991, CS Design has evolved considerably and is on its way to becoming one of our country’s most recognised interior-design companies. Although CS Design is located in Sandton, Johannesburg, these professionals have managed to build up quite the portfolio showcasing various projects completed across South Africa, the UK, and even New York.
Clients of CS Design are privy to a host of first-rate services including the professional creation and rendering of 3D architectural plans, mood boards and presentations, custom furniture designs, renovations, consultations, workshops, and much more.
And that certainly includes providing you with that bedroom design you’ve always dreamed about…
Speaking of which, working with an Interior Designer for any project is like granting a professional (with the appropriate skills and resources) access to your mind: only you can explain and describe what it is you want (and don’t want), but only the designer can implement it. And that includes the designing and decorating of a bedroom, which is one of the most private spaces in any home.
So, even though we are not forcing you to reveal your deepest and darkest fantasies, there are certain secrets you need to share with your choice of Interior Designer when styling up your new bedroom.
And they are…
This is to clarify your needs versus your wants. And it can include major revamps (like adding French doors and a little patio) and smaller changes (like changing your bedroom’s wall sconces).
Take your time browsing through homify’s extensive bedroom designs. Note the type of design style (Modern, Rustic, Scandinavian, Classic, etc.) and consider how that matches up with your preferred styles.
Sometimes it’s much easier demonstrating something with pictures than with mere words.
Priorities are often linked to the budget, which is something that should be defined very early on and communicated to your designer. What you can get from your wish list can be determined by how willing you are to trade off what you really like in your new bedroom compared to what you really need.
The chief reason to voice your priorities is so that both you and your designer can be on the same page in terms of design and final result.
And always remember to consider storage a priority for any space!
Do you share your bedroom with another person? Would you prefer sunlight to creep in every morning or do you need it dark for as long as possible? Do you spend a lot of time reading in bed?
Can you see how answers to questions like these can help shape up certain pieces or features for a bedroom design? For instance, if the client is a reader in bed, more emphasis might be placed on a comfy and cushy headboard as opposed to one made of harsh materials and sleek finishes.
Also consider what other activities need to take place in your bedroom, such as getting dressed and applying makeup.
From your particular wants/needs and lifestyle flow the relevant pieces and fixtures needed. What furniture and fixtures (existing and new) do you want for your new bedroom? Bedside tables? Bedside lights? A dresser or a makeup table? Should there be a chair somewhere for style/practical reasons (and if so, what sort of chair?)? Do you prefer carpet or wood/tile for the floor?
Together with your designer, reflect on the mood and style of your planned bedroom. Look at those pictures you collected earlier for your wish list / mood board. Usually, there’ll be a consistent look throughout: is it dark and cosy with rich textures? Or lighter, calmer and more open?
Once you’ve determined your preferred style, the rest of the room’s accessories can flow much quicker. But just take note of your bed linens. As the bed is usually the biggest piece in the room, that places a grand importance on its linen. Make sure these colours (and patterns, and materials, and textures… ) remain consistent with the overall style you’re going for.
Fortunately, working with a professional designer, like CS Design, makes styling up a new bedroom easier (and more fun) than ever.
