Before and after: An outdated Pretoria home becomes a modern marvel

Nuclei Lifestyle Design has been enchanting its clients with first-rate architectural designs and renovations for over 30 years. Located in Pretoria, this seasoned firm of architects, designers and technicians, Nuclei Lifestyle Design is managed by professional architect Hennie Pelser.

Committed to both architecture and interior design, the company has made a name for itself by being equally dedicated to its residential- and corporate clients, as is evidenced by its growing portfolio.

Let’s see what Nuclei Lifestyle Design crafted with their ‘House Kruger’ project.