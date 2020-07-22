Your browser is out-of-date.

Before and after: An outdated Pretoria home becomes a modern marvel

House Kruger, Nuclei Lifestyle Design Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design has been enchanting its clients with first-rate architectural designs and renovations for over 30 years. Located in Pretoria, this seasoned firm of architects, designers and technicians, Nuclei Lifestyle Design is managed by professional architect Hennie Pelser.  

Committed to both architecture and interior design, the company has made a name for itself by being equally dedicated to its residential- and corporate clients, as is evidenced by its growing portfolio. 

Let’s see what Nuclei Lifestyle Design crafted with their ‘House Kruger’ project.

1. Before: The front façade

This project came about when clients of Nuclei Lifestyle Design purchased a property in a secluded area of Lynnwood in Pretoria. The professionals were brought in to renovate a part of the ground floor to incorporate a new TV lounge and entertainment area into their new home.

However, the experts quickly realised that the house’s layout didn’t work at all for what their clients wanted or needed. This was due to the multiple alterations done to the house over the years. 

After consulting with the clients, Nuclei Lifestyle Design was hired to re-design the house’s main areas that needed both a modern upgrade and some extra functionality. The end result? Let’s find out…  

2. After: The front façade

Although the renovated house's new façade does look more closed up (for security reasons), one can't deny the strong modern style coming through via those harsh lines, neutral colours, strong natural materials, and overall clean-and-subtle appearance.

And kudos to the experts for including some fantastic landscaping as well.

3. Before: Front entrance

Although the previous look and style of the front entrance wasn't that terrible, we agree that it does look a bit stuck in the 80s and 90s. 

Fortunately…

4. After: Front entrance

… a chic new modern appearance was in the cards thanks to Nuclei Lifestyle Design.

For the interiors, the professionals in charge grabbed the opportunity to provide a decadent dose of fresh and updated style (which, as one can see, perfectly translates to the exteriors as well). Not only a much more practical and updated home to enjoy, but also a terrific investment for these homeowners. 

5. Before: The back yard

Fantastic space and a charming sloping landscape make this property score 100% for its backyard brilliance. So much potential here!

Fortunately, Nuclei Lifestyle Design saw the promise of this fabulous back yard and decided to do a few trimmings to the grounds…  

6. After: The back yard

… while giving the man-made structure a much firmer upgrade. Heaps of space for fun and relaxation are still available, yet now look so much more intriguing thanks to the updated house façade and the cleaner garden. Notice the absence of the giant palm trees places more emphasis on the presence of the house. 

Let’s view some more imagery that further detail this modern family home makeover.

Could you get on board with this house’s updated look?

