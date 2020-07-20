Interior Design 101: Lighting your dining room

The modern-day dining room is so much more than a space to eat. It’s become one of a home’s most versatile rooms, transformed into a zone perfectly suitable for fancy dinner parties, informal meals/snacks, helping the little ones with homework, and a myriad of other activities. That means getting a few factors right in setting up your dining room, especially its lighting to help strike a visual balance (and properly illuminate the space, obviously).

Let’s take a look at some tips and tricks our professional Interior Designers/Decorators swear by when it comes to lighting a dining room.