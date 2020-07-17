Trendy ideas for 2020’s modern bathroom designs

Say what you will about bathroom trends, but there’s a definite rise in the popularity of bathing spaces flaunting simple, clean, and less-is-more styles in 2020. Could it be because these styles help save space and legroom? Is it thanks to the eye-catching pieces that usually go with these design styles, like those sleek-and-slim furnishings and décor? We can’t be quite sure, but we do know these pointers will point you in the right direction should a bathroom makeover be in your near future.

And for added inspiration, we’ve included imagery and a bit of background info on one of South Africa’s most esteemed interior-design professionals – just in case you need a helping hand breathing some fresh new life into your bathroom this year.