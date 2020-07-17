Trendy ideas for 2020’s modern bathroom designs

Say what you will about bathroom trends, but there’s a definite rise in the popularity of bathing spaces flaunting simple, clean, and less-is-more styles in 2020. Could it be because these styles help save space and legroom? Is it thanks to the eye-catching pieces that usually go with these design styles, like those sleek-and-slim furnishings and décor? We can’t be quite sure, but we do know these pointers will point you in the right direction should a bathroom makeover be in your near future.
And for added inspiration, we’ve included imagery and a bit of background info on one of South Africa’s most esteemed interior-design professionals – just in case you need a helping hand breathing some fresh new life into your bathroom this year.
The geometric shapes, natural colours, and straight lines that ruled design from 1933 to 1965 make up what is known today as ‘mid-century modern design’. And history is indeed repeating itself, since this clean-cut style has been showing up in more bathrooms these days.
Want to jump on the mid-century modern style wagon? Create a focal point in your bathroom with a modern chair in the corner. Add colours and patterns that evoke mid-century style. Then scope out modern bathroom faucets, shower heads, mirrors, and other bathroom hardware that enhance this particular look.
It’s all about simplicity and removing unneeded pieces when it comes to the minimalist style. But of course you can still ensure a handful of pretty add-ons for your renovated bathroom without going overboard.
We recommend built-in shelving and cabinetry to hide away the clutter; neutral colours for your bathroom palette (think whites, greys, beiges); and a dash of geometric shapes to add interest and character (such as your bathroom mirror, or perhaps the wall sconces, or your new bathroom faucets / hardware… ).
Speaking of singular pieces that can contribute to your less-is-more bathroom look:
• Place small vases / flower pots on shelves, countertops or windowsills for an organic feel
• If you want wall art, go with framed modern prints (that are specifically designed for wet and humid spaces like bathrooms)
• Add a generous mirror (in a simple design / frame) to double up on visual space while also helping to reflect light around the room
• Ignore “pops of colours” and opt for earthy / neutral tints for your towels, floor mats, tiles, accessories, etc.
Not that there’s anything wrong with oval or round tubs flaunting curvy shapes, but a rectangular or pedestal tub is what you want if super modern / minimalist is the look you’re after.
If you’re not obsessed with loving our planet, you should be – it’s 2020, the age where we’re fighting to become greener and do less harm to the environment. And that’s precisely why some potted pretties, courtesy of Mother Nature herself, can kick your bathroom’s new look up a notch.
Sprinkle a few around the space and see how they influence your neutral colour palette, freshen the indoor air, and even add some enticing scent to your bathing space.
Your bathroom’s modern look is never going to get off the ground if it still has outdated, dingy, and ancient-looking lighting fixtures. Again, straight lines and geometric shapes are what you should be looking out for, but keep this in mind when doing your bathroom windows as well.
Skylights are another fresh alternative to welcoming in more natural light into a space, although we know that might push your renovation budget a bit.
Don’t have the time (or skills, or patience, or creativity, or resources… ) to style up your bathroom yourself? Leave it to one of South Africa’s best interior design experts—Spegash Interiors.
Spegash Interiors, located in Johannesburg, specialises in domestic, commercial and retail projects. With a growing portfolio showcasing a rich collection of first-class projects (throughout South Africa and in Europe), Spegash Interiors undoubtedly presents the required experience and expertise when it comes to offering consultancy and decorating services.
Regardless of whether it’s a residential family home, corporate office, hotel, game lodge, or shopping centre, Spegash Interiors ensures upmarket results for satisfied clients each and every time. No wonder the company has walked away with various awards, such as the Emirates African Property Award for Cresta Shopping Centre in Johannesburg.
