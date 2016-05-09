7 Things in the household you are cleaning wrong!

Today we want to let you in on a few useful tips and tricks for housecleaning, because many things in the household are often simply addressed in the wrong manner. With these tips, it is very simple to clean the house properly, and to ensure that it is a thorough and effective cleaning. Best of all, these tips are not even very difficult to implement. Our seven small life hacks show you how your home can easily get clean in no time at all. Any guest or visitor who approaches your house or apartment will be greeted by a spotless home. We will also refute cleaning myths, draw your attention to the right places, and protect you from the worst cleaning errors. Let's go!
A clean toilet is always a good advertisement for a perfect budget. Calcium deposits are typical and often seen in the toilet bowl. This circumstance most likely moves us to use various harsh detergents to clear the build-up. This is, however, not advisable and may even be dangerous. Toilet cleaner should be diluted under any circumstances, since the undiluted form may emit toxic fumes.
So, now we advise you to use only a single, very mild cleanser, administered at best with the windows open. When calcium deposits are more severe, you can leave the mild cleanser on overnight, scrubbing it in the morning for a shiny toilet. We should also not forget to the rear portion of the toilet drain pipe. Again, this part often collects deposits that must necessarily be removed.
Many people will stick their knives in the dishwasher immediately after using it. However, the dishwasher will ensure that these instrument become dull quickly. So, we advise to carefully check the manufacturer's instructions included with kitchen utensils regarding dishwasher safety. Some higher-quality products will require hand-washing to keep the integrity of the utensil intact.
You should also not forget to replace the cleaning sponge frequently. These items often collect more bacteria than on the standard household toilet seat. Some health authorities advise to even renounce kitchen sponges entirely, since the bacteria can often multiply freely on them. Instead, washable cleaning cloths are recommended, as long as they are well dried after each use and washed at 60 degrees at least once a week. It is also advisable to use for separate towels for different tasks in the kitchen.
Find more tips on cleaning kitchen equipment here.
How many times do you change and wash your bedding? Probably not often enough, because it is recommended to change it at least every one to two weeks. However, this applies only for the colder seasons. In summer, when there more is sweat, a change of at least once a week is recommended. The linen should be washed at 40 to 60 degrees with a corresponding heavy-duty detergent in the machine.
It is also important, to undergo a regular, thorough cleaning of your linen to ensure the eradication of hardy bacteria. How you should clean it depends on the material and the manufacturer's instructions. Furthermore, it is advisable to always ventilate your bedroom regularly, ensuring no moist spaces for bacteria to multiply.
Window cleaning can dishearten even veteran cleaners, so we want to keep it as simple as possible for you. Instead of a particular cleaner required for radiant windows, all you really need is a bucket of warm water, some detergent and a wiper.
We have a warning on this topic, though: As dust and dirt accumulate on the windows, you should rinse your cleaning cloth regularly and well, because the dirt that adheres to the cloth during cleaning can cause scratches on the window.
We have often heard that old newspaper should be employed to dry the windows in order to avoid streaks, but this can also leave you with ink streaks on your newly cleaned windows. For streak-free purity, you should rather rely on the good old chamois – it will leave your windows truly spotless and streak-free.
Clean floors leave a very neat and friendly impression. Harsh detergents are also not recommended when it comes to these floors, since wood is extremely sensitive and you should always make sure to use the right detergent for the floor. The best way is to wipe the wooden floor only with pure, warm water.
For less sensitive laminate floors, a tiny splash of white vinegar provides the necessary shine. In both cases, you should only wipe with a damp cloth wrung thoroughly, so that the wooden floor does not swell by the excess water or form unsightly water spots. Some will also rejoice with the knowledge that it is often enough to simply to rely on a thorough vacuuming, since too much water can damage the wooden floor. Microfibre cloth should not be used for a wooden floor, as numerous fine scratches can occur which allow the water to easily penetrate the surface.
In any average household, the washing machine is often and regularly in operation. It is easy to forget, however, to subject them to a regular cleaning. Washing at low temperatures is environmentally friendly and with today's detergents, which are highly effective even at low temperatures, no problem. Nevertheless, one should wash out your machine usually at least once a month at 40 or 60 degrees with a bleach-containing, heavy-duty detergent in order to prevent bad odours and to allow the machine a careful cleaning.
The detergent compartment and the door cuff should not be neglected in this context. The bleach dispenser should be removed and washed with water, brush and detergent for a thorough cleaning. From the door cuff you should remove fluff, detergent residues and hair which often accumulate over the washes. Another important tip is to always leave the washing machine door open after the wash cycle, to prevent bad smells.
Calcium deposits on faucets in the kitchen and bathroom can be very unpleasant and extremely persistent. However, you should definitely refrain from dealing with it by the use of scratchy sponges or too harsh detergents. Both provides fine scratches over time, and damage to the valve. If this is already done, the valve should be replaced by a skilledperson, since damage is the best condition for a broader and more persistent accumulation of dirt and lime particles. Generally, it is better to resort to a soft sponge and a rather mild vinegar cleaner, and always apply the cleaning agents only on the cloth and never directly on the valve. Subsequently, the valves should be thoroughly rinsed and dry-polished.