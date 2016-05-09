7 Things in the household you are cleaning wrong!

A clean toilet is always a good advertisement for a perfect budget. Calcium deposits are typical and often seen in the toilet bowl. This circumstance most likely moves us to use various harsh detergents to clear the build-up. This is, however, not advisable and may even be dangerous. Toilet cleaner should be diluted under any circumstances, since the undiluted form may emit toxic fumes.

So, now we advise you to use only a single, very mild cleanser, administered at best with the windows open. When calcium deposits are more severe, you can leave the mild cleanser on overnight, scrubbing it in the morning for a shiny toilet. We should also not forget to the rear portion of the toilet drain pipe. Again, this part often collects deposits that must necessarily be removed.