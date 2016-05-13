Ten inspiring two-storey homes!

The creativity of architects and designers has no limit. Their proposals respond to the needs of the customers from start to finish, giving them the opportunity not only to fulfil their dreams but to solve functional problems that may not have been contemplated. A popular rule in architectural design is to know what the customer wants and also you need to give: functionality, order, warmth, stability and beauty.
In this ideabook we take a walk around 10 interesting house, which share a common denominator: All are two storeys high. So if you have an idea to build your house over two floors or remodel your façade, get some inspiration from these homify experts. The decision is up to you, but we will show you a few ideas!
To launch this collection, we present this house located in Hermosillo, Sonora. Pure volumes and straight lines dominate the design and add a touch of purity and elegance, along with white concrete and accents in grey stone at the pedestrian entrance.
From the street you can see only a large window in the vertical volume, as the design remains discreet behind a large black ironwork gate that protects the garage. The views are designed on the ground to maintain privacy, but that does not stop flashing illuminated delicate wood under the roof of the second level and touches of bright glass to create an astonishing effect. A small ornamental garden next to the pedestrian access cheerfully receives visitors.
Located in Zapopan, Jalisco, this house, though simple at first glance, hides a technological and sustainable marvel. Its design and minimalist approach consists of a large volume of top Italian ceramic type coated wood and a glass strip protected by a long, thin parasol. On the ground floor, a garage with electric gate and lovely tree welcome visitors.
The house has solar photovoltaic panels, solar water heaters, sewage treatment and reuse of water for gardens. The lighting is LED based and intercommunication is given by means of intelligent systems. The combination of these benefits and the simple beauty of its facade make this house simply irresistible!
This is a traditional court: balconies, patios, tiles and hipped roofs, fully in Californian style! This type of house has the gift of making you fall in love at first sight, because from afar they look lovely, warm and friendly – an atmosphere of warmth issued at every corner. Of course, this house is no exception!
White with shades of creamy stone dominates the whole, highlighting the details of the black ironwork on the balcony and upper terrace, as well as the clarity of wood furniture and roof structures. Pots here and there, leather armchairs and fences adored with laurel invite us to forget the daily stress for a while and get lost in the tranquillity of what looks like a country house, though it is not.
Although the style in the design of this house is basically minimalist, the creators opted to use various materials, depths and heights to distinguish planes and volumes, achieving a rich and interesting visual game with lights and shadows.
The volume that looks out on the ground floor is coated with wood and a lovely crystal lattice corresponds to the master bedroom, while on the ground floor priority is given to the gararge way at the right end of the property, delimiting the white fence by means of illumination.
The design of this house is generated from the concepts of comfort, safety and spaciousness, and considering that the land is on a corner, this condition was used to completely isolate it to one side, allowing open internal space without losing privacy.
The ground floor hosts the enclosure where the inhabitants carry out their main activities, as well as the private and service area on the top floor, it interacts with the outside patio allowing a wide range of space in addition to the entry of natural light. The protagonist of the housing material is glass, of course, and both the rooms and the terraces are protected from the sun by a pergola of double-height, enabling accurate input and moderate light.
This beautiful house, located in the State of Mexico, covers an area of 315 square meters in a beautiful setting where green flashes everywhere and there is much style and beauty!
From this perspective we can appreciate the garage, open but protected from the sun, a side front and rear façade, which opens onto the spacious garden. The composition consists of simple volumes that overlap in a game of shadows and interesting and attractive covers. Natural materials dominate, with black stone fences and wood in the structure of the roof, while the black ironwork gives it a very contemporary look without removing the cosy and welcoming atmosphere.
The two most interesting aspects of this house are the strong modernist style that was retained covered almost intact in the restoration project, because this house existed since 1970, and despite having two floors, the house itself develops only in one—the upper floor.
Located in Jardines del Pedregal, Mexico City, this house honours the great modernist architects of past years thanks to the creativity and respect of current architects and project managers. On the ground floor it has a large garage, a huge garden, a sheltered courtyard and a utility room with toilet and cellar. Through a glass door you reach some stairs that lead to a hallway on the second floor, and invites us to the private area to the right or to the social area to the left, pouring a subtle elegance through the glass connecting with the garden in a long balcony that runs from side to side.
With eclectic style and strong character, this house presents warm and colourful, full of modernity but with a clear hint of rusticity thanks to the brick occupying the main structural plans. It is a wonderful combination of red brick fences, the side walls and interiors with swathes of black stone demarcating the second floor. A series of windows protected by black aluminium on the second level, give a touch of class and elegance that perfectly blends with the rusticity of the big red wall that divides the stage.
Below, full transparency connects the inner room with the terrace, garden and barbecue area. A beautiful, contemporary and welcoming ensemble!
This house is located in a residential area which has golf course, so they tried to make the most of the views and respect the existing vegetation. For this, the white was essential: on one hand, it merges with extraordinarily creamy colour of Mayan stone, and on the other, it expands its brilliance with flashes of light, giving a feeling of more space and freshness.
The elements of glass, stainless steel and aluminium give a touch of modernity without losing the warmth of the stone and the natural environment. The pool, meanwhile, is the grand finale that closes this fantastic design between trees.
This residence is the result of a wait of 10 years to attain the right materials and ideas. Now this is the true home of your dreams. With defined touches of colour, discrete transparencies, surprising textures and precise details, this construction is perceived as solid, strong, sleek and modern, but also warm and welcoming.
The main corner is clad in orange stone, the right colour to stand out from the landscape without suffocating it, and allows both the hint of a flash of golden light from the inside. A magical house that invites you to enjoy the charm of its interior from afar!