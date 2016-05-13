Ten inspiring two-storey homes!

The creativity of architects and designers has no limit. Their proposals respond to the needs of the customers from start to finish, giving them the opportunity not only to fulfil their dreams but to solve functional problems that may not have been contemplated. A popular rule in architectural design is to know what the customer wants and also you need to give: functionality, order, warmth, stability and beauty.

In this ideabook we take a walk around 10 interesting house, which share a common denominator: All are two storeys high. So if you have an idea to build your house over two floors or remodel your façade, get some inspiration from these homify experts. The decision is up to you, but we will show you a few ideas!