Interior Design 101: All about headboards

If you’re creative or quite the experienced DIYer, you might want to inject some wow factor into your headboard (and, as a result, your entire bedroom) yourself. Of course exactly what you “may” do to your headboard will depend on your bedroom’s design style.

A modern / contemporary bedroom usually goes with more metals or woods than fabrics. And layered fabrics with eye-catching prints might be better suited to the colonial, traditional, or classical styles.

homify hint: Using colours in your headboard that are already present in the rest of the room (i.e. a scatter cushion, wall art) can help to visually pull the entire room together.